Home / Hollywood / Spider-Man star Tom Holland gets Covid-19 test before resuming work, shares video for everybody's amusement. Watch

Spider-Man star Tom Holland gets Covid-19 test before resuming work, shares video for everybody’s amusement. Watch

Before resuming work on the upcoming Uncharted film, actor Tom Holland underwent a Covid-19 test, video of which he shared online. Watch here.

hollywood Updated: Jul 10, 2020 14:03 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Tom Holland is back at work.
Tom Holland is back at work.
         

Actor Tom Holland is back at work, and taking proper precautions against the coronavirus. Holland took to his Instagram stories to share a video of himself, undergoing a Covid-19 test before resuming filming on the upcoming Uncharted film.

“First day back,” he captioned it. The video shows the actor, sitting on a chair, wearing a T-shirt, jeans, and a cap. A healthcare professional, dressing in a full PPE kit, approaches the actor and takes a swab from his throat, making him retch. Unprepared for the process, Holland lets out a little expletive, before patting himself on the chest. “Why did I expect him to have a better gag reflex?” one person wondered in their reply. “He was literally attacked,” wrote another.

 

Uncharted, based on the popular PlayStation video game series, endured years of development hell before finally entering production earlier this year. But the project’s bad luck continued when, on the first day of filming, the coronavirus lockdown in the UK halted production.

Several projects have since resumed production in the UK, including Jurassic World: Dominion, Mission Impossible 7, and The Batman. Universal on Friday denied reports that filming on Jurassic World had been shut down, after several crew members tested positive. “Any reports indicating that Jurassic World: Dominion has halted production are categorically untrue. The production is headed into its fifth day of shooting tomorrow, and we’re thrilled to be back in front of the camera on this incredible project,” the studio’s official statement said.

Also read: The real reason why Andrew Garfield was fired as Spider-Man, replaced by Tom Holland

Directed by Ruben Fleischer and co-starring Mark Wahlberg, Uncharted is slated for a July 2021 release.

