Home / Hollywood / Star Wars actor John Boyega fears for career after speaking up for Black Lives Matter, Hollywood rises in support

Star Wars actor John Boyega fears for career after speaking up for Black Lives Matter, Hollywood rises in support

Hollywood rose in support for Star Wars actor John Boyega, who said that he might not have a career after speaking up for the Black Lives Matter movement.

hollywood Updated: Jun 04, 2020 14:21 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Actor John Boyega speaks at a demonstration in Hyde Park, London in central London on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd.
Actor John Boyega speaks at a demonstration in Hyde Park, London in central London on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd.(AP)
         

Star Wars actor John Boyega delivered a passionate speech in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in London. Boyega has been vocal on social media about the death of George Floyd, which has spurred mass protests across the US.

“I’m speaking to you from my heart,” Boyega said into a megaphone. “Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f**k that.”

“Black lives have always mattered,” Boyega told protestors at London’s Hyde Park. “We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting…We are a physical representation of our support for George Floyd. We are a physical representation of our support for Sandra Bland. We are a physical representation of our support for Trayvon Martin. We are a physical representation of our support for Stephen Lawrence.”

 

Several members of the film and television industries spoke up in support of Boyega, and assured him that he needn’t worry about his career. Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director JJ Abrams wrote on Twitter, “You KNOW that as long as I’m allowed to keep working, I’ll always be begging to work with you. Deep respect and love, my friend.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas donate to social justice organisations amid Black Lives Matter protests

The official Star Wars account also stood up for the actor, who played Finn in three Star Wars films. “We stand with and support you, @JohnBoyega,” Star Wars tweeted on behalf of LucasFilm. His co-star in the franchise, Mark Hamill, wrote, “Never been more proud of you, John. @JohnBoyega, dad.” Boyega’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson wrote, “Love this man.”

 

 

 

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker wrote, “I would crawl through a barrel of broken glass to have John Boyega even so much as *glance* at one of my scripts.” Oscar-winning director of Get Out and Us, Jordan Peele, wrote, “We got you, John.”

