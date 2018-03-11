Star Wars: Mark Hamill wants Jacob Tremblay as Luke Skywalker, but will this be a good idea?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi might be the final time Mark Hamill played Luke Skywalker, but the star of the franchise wants actor Jacob Tremblay to play younger version of his iconic role if the makers ever revisit the character’s past.

In an interview with Variety, Hamill said that casting for a hypothetical film would depend on where in Luke’s past the story picked up, but if they were to go back far enough, Tremblay would be his choice.

“It depends on what point in Luke’s life that you would have him be in the movie. Because at first I’m thinking ... the whole point of Luke was that he was bored silly with his life. All he was doing was bulls eyeing wamp rats in his T-16. Now, if they could do now where they have five or six plots and you’re cutting around what’s going on all around him and they keep cutting back to a really young Luke, I thought, ‘The one I love is Jacob Tremblay’,” Hamill said.

Recently Avengers: Infinity War star Sebastian Stan told a fan at the Rhode Island Comic Con that he would be more than happy to play a young Luke.

Hamill said it would be great to see Stan playing a younger Luke. “Well everyone is crazy about Sebastian Stan. I was flattered... He’s way more handsome than I am,” the 66-year-old actor said.