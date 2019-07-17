The Lion King box office prediction: Disney remake to open to $450 million (Rs 3000 crore)

Ahead of its debut in India and across the world on Friday, Disney’s The Lion King has already minted a healthy $54 million in its three-day China opening, and is expected to make more than $450 million worldwide by the end of this weekend.

According to Deadline, the film is expected to break the July box office record in the US, which is currently held by Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2. The final Harry Potter film made $169 million in its opening weekend in 2011. Experts expect The Lion King to come within touching distance of Beauty and the Beast’s $174 million opening in 2017. Some predictions have it opening to $180 million.

Only three non Pirates of the Caribbean Disney films have opened to more than $100 million, the Hollywood Reporter says. One of them is director Jon Favreau’s previous big-budget spectacle, The Jungle Book. The filmmaker is carrying forward some of the technical breakthroughs of that film onto the Lion King, produced at a reported budget of $260 million.

A $450 million worldwide opening would beat the record for the highest debut for a Disney remake, overtaking Beauty and the Beast’s $357 million bow. It would, however, fall short of Deathly Hallows - Part 2’s $483 million opening.

Disney previously employed a similar China-first strategy for the recent Marvel superhero film Spider-Man: Far From Home, which had made $580 million a week after opening in China. The film held a grand premiere in Hollywood last week, followed by a UK premiere that was attended by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Favreau travelled to Mexico for a special fan event, and is expected to attend premieres in Japan and Johannesburg as well.

The Lion King stars Donald Glover, Beyonce, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor and others. In India, the central characters are voiced by Shah Rukh Khan and his son, Aryan.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 20:36 IST