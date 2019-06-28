The Lion King Hindi trailer: Shah Rukh Khan voices Mufasa, gives life lessons to son Aryan Khan’s Simba. Watch here

Disney has released the first trailer for the Hindi version of its upcoming remake, The Lion King. Shah Rukh Khan and his son, Aryan, voice Mufasa and Simba in the film, respectively.

The one-minute-fourteen-seconds long trailer is essentially a recut version of the teaser. It shows footage of Shah Rukh in the sound booth, delivering a translated monologue to his son.

As with the original English version, we don’t see Simba speak, which means fans will have to wait to hear what Aryan has done with the role. The trailer does, however, end with a brief glimpse of Simba’s final showdown with his villainous uncle, Scar, which wasn’t shown in either of the two trailers for the original film.

Donald Glover plays Simba in the English version, with Beyonce as Nala, Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner as Pumba and Timon, John Oliver as Zazu, and James Earl Jones as Mufasa. In the Hindi version, Ashish Vidyarthi plays Scar, Shreyas Talpade plays Timon, Sanjay Mishra is Pumbaa and Asrani is Zazu.

The Lion King remake has been directed by Jon Favreau, who previously helmed Iron Man, Iron Man 2 and the live-action Jungle Book. The Lion King releases on July 19, 2019 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 12:49 IST