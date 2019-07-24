The Lion King India box office day 5: Disney remake makes Rs 69 crore, will cross Rs 100 crore in week 2

Disney’s remake of The Lion King is going from strength to strength at the India box office. The film made Rs 7 crore on Tuesday, taking its total haul to Rs 69.67 crore.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film ‘is trending better than most Hindi biggies’ and will ‘cross the Rs 100 crore mark’ in its second week. He also predicted a Rs 80 crore first week haul.

#TheLionKing remains in form on weekdays... Trends better than most #Hindi biggies... ₹ 80 cr+ total in Week 1 seems certain... Should cross ₹ 💯 cr in Weekend 2... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr, Sun 24.54 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 7.02 cr. Total: ₹ 69.67 cr. India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 24, 2019

The Lion King registered the third biggest Hollywood opening weekend of all time in India, following Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. All three are Disney films. The Lion King made Rs 54 crore in its first three days. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 recently crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, and will likely make $113 crore by the end of its second week.

Globally, the film has made $564 million already - $212 million in the US and $351 million internationally, including close to $100 million in China, where the film opened a week early. It broke the record for the highest July opening of all time in the US, beating the previous record set by Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2.

Directed by Jon Favreau, The Lion King has been described as a ‘photorealistic animated remake’ of the 1994 classic. Favreau had previously directed Disney’s Jungle Book remake, and the first two Iron Man films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Jungle Book is one of the biggest foreign imports in India, having made close to Rs 200 crore.

The Hindi version of The Lion King had the added attraction of Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan voicing Mufasa and Simba, respectively.

While the box office performance has been stellar, the film has attracted mixed reviews from critics. The Lion King currently has a 52% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

