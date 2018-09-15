This otherworldly Avengers fan theory connects MCU, Captain Marvel to unsolved real life mystery

Marvel fan theories are known to be pedantic but this new one is on a whole other level. A fan on Reddit has discovered a thread that connects Captain America: Civil War to the upcoming Captain Marvel film, and shows how a throwaway line could have universe-altering implications, if enough attention is paid to it.

SlashFilm, a Redditor who goes by the name of Captaindeadpool172, believes that clues about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be found in one particular scene in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

The scene in question is the one in which Tony Stark pays a visit to Peter Parker’s New York home in an effort to recruit him as a temporary Avengers member. Peter tries to convince him that he’s got the wrong guy, but Tony responds with a sarcastic comment. “Oh it’s like that video,” Peter says when Tony shows him cellphone footage of Spider-Man. “Oh, you mean like those UFOs over Phoenix?” Tony says.

What Tony is probably referring to is the Phoenix Lights phenomenon of 1997, a name given to the mass sightings of bright lights over Nevada and Arizona on March 13, 1997. Thousands of people reportedly saw the lights, some of which appeared to be in a triangular formation.

According to the Redditor’s theory, Tony’s stray comment means that the Phoenix Lights phenomena is a part of the MCU canon, and the only film that can either confirm or deny this connection is the upcoming Captain Marvel, which, as fans would know, is set in the ‘90s and features aliens. In fact, Carol Danvers - that’s Captain Marvel’s real name - is half-alien. It would also explain why the Phoenix Lights phenomenon remains unsolved because no one in the MCU has made any mention of Captain Marvel’s existence thus far.

The only person who seems to have been aware of her is Nick Fury, who sends a distress signal to her at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, following Thanos’ finger snap. A young Fury will play a key supporting role in the Captain Marvel movie.

The character itself, played by Brie Larson, is rumoured to be in the running for the leader of the Avengers following the events of Avengers 4, which will conclude this arc of the MCU, and will likely end in the death of at least one major character.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 18:36 IST