e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Hollywood / Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick to release two days early

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick to release two days early

Tom Cruise’s highly anticipated film Top Gun: Maverick will arrive to cinema halls two days early.

hollywood Updated: Mar 03, 2020 21:20 IST
Press Trust of India, Los Angeles
Tom Cruise will return as the hot-shot fighter pilot.
Tom Cruise will return as the hot-shot fighter pilot.
         

Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, is set to hit the screens on June 24, two days before its scheduled release. According to Variety, Paramount Pictures made the announcement Monday.

The new film, a follow-up to Tony Scott’s 1986 action drama Top Gun that shot Cruise to fame, will see the Hollywood action star reprise his role as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell.

Maverick will be set in a world of drone technology and will explore the end of the era of dogfighting, with Cruise portraying a flight instructor.

 

Whiplash star Miles Teller will play the son of Goose, Maverick’s co-pilot (played by Anthony Edwards in the original), who’s his new protege. Val Kilmer will also reprise his role as Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky in the sequel.

Also read: Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff poses with Shraddha Kapoor at a special screening on his birthday

Directed by Oblivion fame Joseph Kosinski, the sequel is penned by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, and Eric Warren Singer. The ensemble cast also features Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez, and Monica Barbaro.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first film with the late Don Simpson, will back the movie with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison. It will be distributed exclusively in India by Viacom18.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
In Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at Modi, Singapore PM’s video on coronavirus is ammo
In Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at Modi, Singapore PM’s video on coronavirus is ammo
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Images show Muslim women pelting stones in Delhi? A fact check
Images show Muslim women pelting stones in Delhi? A fact check
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News