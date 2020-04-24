e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Tom Hanks replies to bullied boy named Corona, gifts him a cherished typewriter with the same name

Tom Hanks replies to bullied boy named Corona, gifts him a cherished typewriter with the same name

Tom Hanks replied to a bullied Australian boy called Corona and gifted him a cherished typewriter with the same name.

hollywood Updated: Apr 24, 2020 12:54 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Tom Hanks has replied to a boy named Corona who is being bullied for his name.
Tom Hanks has replied to a boy named Corona who is being bullied for his name.(REUTERS)
         

Hollywood megastar and coronavirus survivor Tom Hanks has written a comforting letter to a bullied Australian boy called Corona and gifted him a cherished typewriter bearing the same name. Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson contracted Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, in March and spent two weeks recovering in a Queensland hospital, before returning home to the United States.

Eight-year-old Corona De Vries sent a letter to Hanks asking after his health, local media reported. “I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus,” the boy wrote. “Are you ok? I love my name but at school people call me the coronavirus,” De Vries said, 7 News reported.

“I get very sad and angry when people call me this.”

Hanks reportedly responded with words of encouragement, typed out on one of the typewriters he often carries around. “Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful!” he wrote.

“You’ve got a friend in me!” Hanks also gave him a Corona-branded typewriter that he had brought to Australia saying “I thought this typewriter would suit you. Ask a grown-up how it works. And use it to write me back.”

top news
Plasma therapy trials on Covid-19 patients give hope, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
Plasma therapy trials on Covid-19 patients give hope, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
Covid-19 taught us we need to be self-reliant, says PM Modi
Covid-19 taught us we need to be self-reliant, says PM Modi
4-month-old baby is Kerala’s fourth Covid-19 victim
4-month-old baby is Kerala’s fourth Covid-19 victim
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
Google Duo vs Zoom: Which one should you go for?
Google Duo vs Zoom: Which one should you go for?
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Top-10 most stolen cars in the US: Family sedans and SUVs are hot wheels
Top-10 most stolen cars in the US: Family sedans and SUVs are hot wheels
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

Hollywood News