Tom Holland’s Spider-Man as Hawkeye in Marvel’s What If? New teaser leaves fans scratching heads

Marvel’s upcoming animated series What If? will feature alternate scenarios and storylines that wouldn’t be possible in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For instance, one episode will explore the idea that Peggy Carter took the super-serum instead of Steve Rogers, and became Captain Britain.

A newly released teaser for the series, due out on Disney+, suggests that one scenario could involve Spider-Man suiting up as Hawkeye. But what makes it more interesting is that the version of Peter Parker being teased is the one played by Tom Holland. The look was spotted by ComicBook.com.

The rights to Spider-Man are owned by Sony, who’d leased the character to Marvel for the film series. A brief spat saw the rights revert back to Sony last year, only for the two studios to renegotiate terms and collaborate once more. Officially, only a third Spider-Man film has been spoken about under the new terms.

The image shows Peter wearing the Hawkeye outfit, complete with a quiver of arrows on his back. Marvel president Kevin Feige had announced at last year’s Comic Con that original MCU actors would return to voice characters in What If? Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Samuel L Jackson, and Jeremy Renner are expected to return. And in a slip-up, actor Jeff Goldblum revealed that Robert Downey Jr has returned to the MCU as well.

While production on all Disney+ MCU shows, including the Hawkeye series, has been halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, work on What If? is reportedly under way.

