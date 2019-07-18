Tom Holland spotted chilling with mysterious blonde at Hyde Park. See pics

A recent picture of Spider-Man:Far From Home actor Tom Holland along with a mysterious girl has been making a lot of noise. The 23-year-old actor was photographed laughing and holding hands with a blonde woman while at London’s Hyde Park on Monday.

According to People, the actor and his friend both wore black T-shirts and black pants while they waited to get their drinks, which included beer and cocktails.

A representative for the actor did not immediately respond to People’s request for comment.The actor, who recently saw the release of his sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, told Elle in June and as cited by People that he was “definitely a relationship person.”

“I’m not the fleeting type at all; it’s not my way of life,” Holland said, adding he wasn’t dating anyone at the time. Earlier this month, Holland told the Sunday Times and as cited by People that he would be fine if Spider-Man/Peter Parker was gay after a movement for an LGBTQ character exploded online.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra almost lost her first film after a nose surgery, here’s how her looks have changed over the years

“I can’t talk about the future of the character because honestly I don’t know and it’s out of my hands. But I do know a lot about the future of Marvel, and they are going to be representing lots of different people in the next few years,” Holland said.

He added, “The world isn’t as simple as a straight white guy. It doesn’t end there, and these films need to represent more than one type of person.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 16:27 IST