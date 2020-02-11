Warner Bros change Birds Of Prey title after Margot Robbie film registers slow box office start

hollywood

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 13:06 IST

Actor Margot Robbie’s latest anti-hero ensemble feature Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn has reportedly being marketed by Warner Bros with a new title in the wake of dismal opening weekend score. Robbie reprise her Suicide Squad character of Harley Quinn in the film.

But after a slow start at the domestic box office where the film raked in just USD 33 million on the opening day, the studio executives are now pitching the movie in the theatres with a new title, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows, from left, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Margot Robbie, Ella Jay Basco and Jurnee Smollett-Bell in a scene from Birds of Prey. ( AP )

Also read: Kartik Aaryan feeds Sara Ali Khan in new candid photo, says she has become ‘quite thin’

According to Entertainment Weekly, prominent theatre chains in the US like AMC, Regal, and Cinemark are all displaying the film’s new title on their websites. Birds of Prey, directed by Cathy Yan, also features Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya.

The film, which released worldwide on February 7, has been hailed by critics for its story and performances, particularly by Robbie.

Follow @htshowbiz for more