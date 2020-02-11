e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Hollywood / Warner Bros change Birds Of Prey title after Margot Robbie film registers slow box office start

Warner Bros change Birds Of Prey title after Margot Robbie film registers slow box office start

The title for Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey was changed after the film did not perform well at the box office.

hollywood Updated: Feb 11, 2020 13:06 IST

Press Trust of India, Los Angeles
Ella Jay Basco, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from Birds of Prey.
Ella Jay Basco, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from Birds of Prey.(AP)
         

Actor Margot Robbie’s latest anti-hero ensemble feature Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn has reportedly being marketed by Warner Bros with a new title in the wake of dismal opening weekend score. Robbie reprise her Suicide Squad character of Harley Quinn in the film.

But after a slow start at the domestic box office where the film raked in just USD 33 million on the opening day, the studio executives are now pitching the movie in the theatres with a new title, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows, from left, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Margot Robbie, Ella Jay Basco and Jurnee Smollett-Bell in a scene from Birds of Prey.
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows, from left, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Margot Robbie, Ella Jay Basco and Jurnee Smollett-Bell in a scene from Birds of Prey. ( AP )

Also read: Kartik Aaryan feeds Sara Ali Khan in new candid photo, says she has become ‘quite thin’

According to Entertainment Weekly, prominent theatre chains in the US like AMC, Regal, and Cinemark are all displaying the film’s new title on their websites. Birds of Prey, directed by Cathy Yan, also features Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya.

The film, which released worldwide on February 7, has been hailed by critics for its story and performances, particularly by Robbie.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
LIVE: Bengal CM congratulates Kejriwal, says ‘people have rejected BJP’
LIVE: Bengal CM congratulates Kejriwal, says ‘people have rejected BJP’
Thank you Delhi, tweets Prashant Kishor sacked by Nitish Kumar from JDU
Thank you Delhi, tweets Prashant Kishor sacked by Nitish Kumar from JDU
Delhi Assembly election results: Analysing BJP’s lead margins
Delhi Assembly election results: Analysing BJP’s lead margins
In poster at Delhi BJP office, a cryptic message about victory and defeat
In poster at Delhi BJP office, a cryptic message about victory and defeat
‘Knew from September’: Sandeep Dikshit on Cong doing ‘badly’ in Delhi polls
‘Knew from September’: Sandeep Dikshit on Cong doing ‘badly’ in Delhi polls
Brezza vs Brezza: Has Maruti Suzuki packed a punch in compact SUV space
Brezza vs Brezza: Has Maruti Suzuki packed a punch in compact SUV space
Man falls into frozen Mississippi river, blames Google Maps
Man falls into frozen Mississippi river, blames Google Maps
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News