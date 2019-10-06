When Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone almost came to blows over Princess Diana

hollywood

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:44 IST

In his forthcoming memoir Me, singer Elton John recalled a party he once organised where actors Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone seemed to come very close to duking it out over Princess Diana. According to the autobiography, exclusively excerpted in the Daily Mail, the legendary singer revealed that the London party was organised for former Walt Disney Studios chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg.

"Straight away, Richard Gere and Diana seemed very taken with each other," wrote John, explaining that at the time, Diana was separated from Prince Charles and Gere had ended his relationship with Cindy Crawford.

"As the rest of us chatted, I couldn't help notice a strange atmosphere in the room. Judging by the kind of looks he kept shooting them, Diana and Richard Gere's newly blossoming friendship was not going down well with Sylvester Stallone at all," he added. "I think he may have turned up to the party with the express intention of picking Diana up, only to find his plans for the evening ruined."

During dinner both Gere and Stallone were absent, and John's husband David Furnish discovered them "squaring up to each other, apparently about to settle their differences over Diana by having a fist-fight."

Although Furnish was able to break things up, John noted that the tension between the trio was noticeable for the rest of the evening.

"After dinner, Diana and Richard Gere resumed their position together in front of the fire, and Sylvester stormed off home," John wrote in his memoir, adding that the actor yelled that he "never would have come" if he knew "Prince f--n' Charming was gonna be here'."

John's memoir offers up other revelations about his close friend. The autobiography is set to be published on October 15.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 17:44 IST