e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

When Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone almost came to blows over Princess Diana

Elton John has recalled in his memoir about a party during which Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone nearly came to blows over Princess Diana.

hollywood Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:44 IST

Asian News International
Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere nearly fought over Diana.
Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere nearly fought over Diana.
         

In his forthcoming memoir Me, singer Elton John recalled a party he once organised where actors Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone seemed to come very close to duking it out over Princess Diana. According to the autobiography, exclusively excerpted in the Daily Mail, the legendary singer revealed that the London party was organised for former Walt Disney Studios chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg.

"Straight away, Richard Gere and Diana seemed very taken with each other," wrote John, explaining that at the time, Diana was separated from Prince Charles and Gere had ended his relationship with Cindy Crawford.

"As the rest of us chatted, I couldn't help notice a strange atmosphere in the room. Judging by the kind of looks he kept shooting them, Diana and Richard Gere's newly blossoming friendship was not going down well with Sylvester Stallone at all," he added. "I think he may have turned up to the party with the express intention of picking Diana up, only to find his plans for the evening ruined."

During dinner both Gere and Stallone were absent, and John's husband David Furnish discovered them "squaring up to each other, apparently about to settle their differences over Diana by having a fist-fight."

Although Furnish was able to break things up, John noted that the tension between the trio was noticeable for the rest of the evening.

"After dinner, Diana and Richard Gere resumed their position together in front of the fire, and Sylvester stormed off home," John wrote in his memoir, adding that the actor yelled that he "never would have come" if he knew "Prince f--n' Charming was gonna be here'."

John's memoir offers up other revelations about his close friend. The autobiography is set to be published on October 15.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 17:44 IST

tags
top news
PDP team to meet detained party chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar tomorrow
PDP team to meet detained party chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar tomorrow
Oct 06, 2019 17:57 IST
‘Overdue’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after Sheikh Hasina’s hug
‘Overdue’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after Sheikh Hasina’s hug
Oct 06, 2019 18:45 IST
Destruction inevitable, says Mumbai Metro’s chief Ashwini Bhide after Aarey row
Destruction inevitable, says Mumbai Metro’s chief Ashwini Bhide after Aarey row
Oct 06, 2019 17:59 IST
Ahead of Rafale jet delivery, Rajnath to perform ‘shastra pooja’ in Paris
Ahead of Rafale jet delivery, Rajnath to perform ‘shastra pooja’ in Paris
Oct 06, 2019 17:56 IST
BSF pilot accused of impersonating senior to fly Amit Shah’s plane resigns
BSF pilot accused of impersonating senior to fly Amit Shah’s plane resigns
Oct 06, 2019 15:13 IST
Phoolan Devi’s sister Rukamani Devi Nishad joins Samajwadi Party
Phoolan Devi’s sister Rukamani Devi Nishad joins Samajwadi Party
Oct 06, 2019 18:10 IST
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
Oct 06, 2019 08:18 IST
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Oct 06, 2019 18:18 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
Hollywood News