Richard Gere becomes father at the age of 69, is blessed by Dalai Lama in new pic

Veteran Hollywood actor Richard Gere has once again become a father at the age of 69 after his wife Alejandra Silva gave birth to a boy here a few days back.

According to Straits Times, this is Gere’s first child with Alejandra. He already is a father to a 19-year-old from his previous marriage to actor Carey Lowell.

Alejandra, 35-year-old Spanish publicist and activist broke the news by posting a picture on Instagram and captioned it: "A very special moment just a few minutes ago... Getting blessings for our precious to come.. we couldn't announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama." In the photo, which has since been removed from Instagram, the Hollywood couple can be seen taking blessings from the Dalai Lama.

Gere made headlines, earlier this year, when he was countersued for trying to "steal" a project from his producing partners, Random Acts Entertainment, just days after he sued them for allegedly trying to extort him.

Gere is known for films such as Runaway Bride, Pretty Woman, Primal Fear and Chicago. He was last seen in 2017’s The Dinner.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 13:08 IST