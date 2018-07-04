You’ve never seen these 3 Avengers Infinity War scenes, here’s when you can

A day after it was reported that an additional 30 minutes of deleted Thanos footage will be made available on the home video release of Avengers: Infinity War, a new report refutes that fact but provides additional details about the bonus features Marvel fans can expect.

Collider.com spoke with the creator of Thanos, Jim Starlin, at a recent convention. Starlin said that a lot of Thanos’ back story was cut from the film due to time constraints - at 149 minutes, Infinity War is the longest Marvel film ever. “(Some time) before the movie actually came out, they called him (Starlin) and were like ‘Hey, look. We’re sorry to tell you, we have to cut out a lot of the Thanos backstory. We’re cutting out like thirty minutes of Thanos’ backstory, his origin, and him as a youth and things that he did. We can’t fit all of it into the movie. We already have like a two-and-a-half hour film,” the report said.

#Avengers #InfinityWar Blu-ray deets: 45 minutes of extras with 6 and a half minutes worth of deleted scenes. Had a go at translating the German titles: https://t.co/Ko0N69kQYW pic.twitter.com/7zfaZiwdqL — Anton Volkov (@antovolk) July 3, 2018

A new ‘leaked’ document that appears to be a copy of the German certificate for the home video release of Infinity War suggests otherwise. Twitter user Anton Volkov conveniently broke down the specifics of all the bonus material included on the disk. According to the document, only six minutes of deleted scenes will be made available on the home video release. There will be 45 minutes of total bonus features that include three deleted scenes, five featurettes and a gag reel.

The three deleted scenes are, Happy Has a Perspective, Hunt for the Mind Stone and The Guardians Find Their Groove. The directors, the Russo Brothers, have spoken about a discarded Guardians scene in the past. “It was just this absurd scene of the Guardians not knowing where to go,” Anthony Russo told Entertainment Weekly. “And it was really fun, and it was very endearing to us. But because the movie is so big and so propulsive, it just wasn’t quite pushing us where we needed to go.”

It should be noted that bonus features are uniform across territories. What is included in the German release doesn’t necessarily have to be included in the American or Indian versions.

On Amazon India, the home video release date for Infinity War is listed as August 21. Marvel’s next film, Ant-Man and the Wasp is scheduled for a July 13 release. Avengers 4, the epic conclusion to this iteration of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is scheduled for a May 2019 release.

