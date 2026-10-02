Numbers game and cross-voting fears: 3 scenarios for UP’s 10 Rajya Sabha seats

Elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh scheduled for October 16 have set off a classic contest of numbers, ally management, and legislative discipline ahead of nominations closing on October 6. Given the assembly’s current effective strength of 397 legislators following recent vacancies, each candidate needs 37 first-preference votes under the single transferable vote system. Yogi Adityanath slammed Congress and Samajwadi Party for their stance over women's quota bill.

The broad contours are clear. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has the numbers to comfortably elect seven members. The Samajwadi Party (SP), supported by its two Congress MLAs, can secure two. The real intrigue lies in the tenth seat and whether either side will attempt to stretch its claim, risking a contest that would put legislative discipline, ally loyalty, and the spectre of cross-voting under the spotlight just months ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The numbers The current assembly strength estimates place the BJP at 255-257 MLAs. Its NDA partners add Apna Dal (Sonelal) with 13, Rashtriya Lok Dal with 9, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) with 6, and NISHAD Party with 5, taking the core NDA tally to roughly 288-289. The figure can rise to 292 with the backing of a few unattached legislators including former SP rebels such as Manoj Pandey, who is now a cabinet minister, Abhay Singh and Rakesh Pratap Singh.

In the Opposition camp, the SP holds about 100–101 seats (Chail MLA Pooja Pal remains listed under SP in official records despite joining the BJP as a state office-bearer). Adding the two Congress MLAs brings the opposition bloc to 102–103 votes, sufficient to secure two seats with a modest surplus.

Three possible scenarios

Scenario 1: Consensus path (BJP fields 8, SP fields 2) The SP and Congress, with their combined strength, can comfortably elect two candidates. The BJP, aiming for eight, would need roughly six extra votes beyond its core strength. With ten seats on offer, the process could still conclude without a poll if the BJP fields 8 candidates and the SP fields 2 (10 candidates total). This remains the path of least drama.

Scenario 2: BJP fields seven, SP fields three Political prudence usually favours the larger bloc maximising its claim, yet the entry of Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani has introduced an unexpected variable.

The Samajwadi Party has already nominated veteran strategist Ram Gopal Yadav (seeking another term) and Nathwani, an executive of Reliance Industries Limited and president of the Gujarat Cricket Association. Nathwani’s father, Parimal Nathwani, a senior Reliance executive, was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha from Jharkhand earlier this year as an NDA-backed Independent. The family’s corporate proximity to the Ambanis and long-standing political connections across party lines have generated considerable buzz.

If the BJP exercises restraint and fields only seven, SP could attempt a third candidate. In a no-contest scenario, both sides avoid the risks of open polling and the need to police every vote. For the BJP, this would forgo a potential eighth seat; for the SP, it would represent a tangible gain ahead of 2027.

Scenario 3: Both sides push - BJP for eight, SP for three This is the high-stakes option. A contested election would immediately focus attention on vote management. The BJP must hold its larger flock and keep allies - particularly NISHAD Party, SBSP, RLD and Apna Dal (S) - in line. Reports have long suggested that some SBSP legislators and a couple of RLD MLAs (notably those elected in 2022 when the party was aligned with the SP) maintain channels with the Opposition. Anti-incumbency sentiment and speculation that the BJP may deny tickets to a significant share of sitting MLAs in 2027 could create additional restlessness within the ruling ranks.

For the SP the challenge will be to prevent further breaches. In the 2024 Rajya Sabha polls, several SP MLAs - including Manoj Pandey (Unchahar seat, now a minister), Abhay Singh (Gosaiganj), Rakesh Pratap Singh (Gauriganj), Pooja Pal (Chail, now BJP state vice-president), Vinod Chaturvedi (Kalpi) and Rakesh Pandey (Jalalpur) - aligned with the BJP amid allegations that they cross-voted.

Whether the ruling side can engineer more such shifts, especially among those outside the core demographic framework of the PDA (Pichhda or Backward Classes, Dalit, and Alpasankhyak or Minorities), or whether the SP can peel away NDA allies, will decide the tenth seat. How the two Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) MLAs, including Raja Bhaiya, move will also be watched closely.

The Nathwani factor and the larger picture Nathwani’s nomination is the clear wildcard. A London-educated executive with significant responsibilities in Reliance’s manufacturing, energy and corporate affairs verticals, he represents an unconventional choice for the SP.

Beyond the immediate arithmetic, the contest serves as an early stress test of organisational control ahead of the 2027 assembly election. For the BJP it is about demonstrating that its large legislative majority remains cohesive. For the SP, it is an opportunity to expand its presence in the Rajya Sabha and project momentum. Cross-voting, if it occurs, will not only determine one seat but will also reveal which side’s “loose strings” are more frayed.

As nominations progress and candidate lists are finalised, the three scenarios will narrow to one. Until then, Uttar Pradesh’s Rajya Sabha battle remains less about ideology and more about the ancient political arts of counting, persuading and, where necessary, guarding one’s flock.