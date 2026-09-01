Paper boarding passes go unstamped at immigration from today: What changes for flyers

International passengers flying out of India will no longer need their boarding passes stamped at immigration counters from Tuesday, with the Bureau of Immigration clearing the use of digital passes at every international airport in the country. Paper boarding passes go unstamped at immigration from September 1. (Reuters File Photo)

The change was communicated in an internal memo by senior Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (Delhi) Deepak Yadav to airport operators, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other stakeholders. The memo said the requirement of producing a physical boarding pass had been causing delays at counters, and that faint or poorly inked stamps sometimes threw up reading errors during clearance.

"The matter has been examined by the Bureau of Immigration and it has now been decided to do away with the mandatory requirement of physical boarding passes and the stamping of boarding passes at Immigration counters, at all international airports in the country," the memo said.

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Passengers, it added, "may produce their e-boarding passes at the Immigration counters for clearance". It clarified, however, that "physical boarding passes will continue to be accepted at the Immigration counters, however, these will not be stamped".

Passengers still need to complete standard immigration formalities and present the passport.

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