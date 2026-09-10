Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon resigned on Wednesday and wrote on X that AI companies were "racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives". An expert in pretraining — the first and largest stage of building an AI model, in which it learns from vast quantities of text before being trained to do anything in particular — Coxon worked first at OpenAI and then at Anthropic. Anthropic's alignment science lead, Evan Hubinger, replied to Coxon's post and agreed with him. "Jacob is correct here—we really do earnestly believe AI could kill all humans!" Hubinger wrote. “I personally think it is >10% within the next decade.” Every safety argument for automating AI research assumes humans can judge what the automated researcher did. (Pexels/ Representational) This is, of course, not the first time such alarm has been sounded. Geoffrey Hinton left Google in 2023 to speak freely about the dangers of the technology he had helped invent. Jan Leike resigned as co-lead of OpenAI's superalignment team in May 2024, saying safety culture and processes at the company had taken a backseat to shiny products. In June 2024, current and former staff at OpenAI and Google DeepMind published a letter demanding a right to warn the public about risks their employers were not disclosing. A year before that, the chief executives of OpenAI, Anthropic and Google DeepMind had put their names to a one-sentence statement placing the risk of human extinction from AI alongside pandemics and nuclear war. Every one of those warnings was a prediction. But Coxon and Hubinger’s comments come weeks after two documented episodes in which AI systems escaped the environments meant to contain them, organised themselves without being instructed to, and got inside the servers of third parties. Coxon aimed his charge at how the race is being run. Entering what he called the endgame, he wrote, "is a hubristic gamble that should not be launched from a private company's Slack". Both episodes trace back to one change in how these systems are built. The method behind most of the progress in AI of the past two years is called "reinforcement learning with verifiable rewards", or RLVR: a model is set a task whose answer a program can check, made to attempt it hundreds of times, and every route that reaches the right answer is reinforced along its whole length. The checker reads only the ending, so a route that arrived by cheating is reinforced as strongly as one that arrived by working. That is what Coxon refers to as self-improving superintelligence. Agents running amok

A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed OpenAI logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. (REUTERS)

On June 26, agents running OpenAI's cybersecurity evaluations found an exploit granting administrator access to Artifactory, the internal store of reusable code every project at the company draws on. They had no tool for talking to one another, and nowhere to leave a file another agent would think to open. What they could do was create an empty folder, and a folder's name is visible to anyone who lists the directory. So the name became the message – one agent did it, then others spotted it, and then a swarm gathered. About 1,200 agents joined, exchanging more than 70,000 messages and files in five days. Within a day they had reverse-engineered the system generating the answer keys to their tasks, then spent days building a mechanism to hide it, concerned that a human scorer would read their transcripts and disqualify them. On July 10, an agent found working credentials for Hugging Face, where the industry hosts and shares AI models and datasets. By the following afternoon another had achieved remote code execution on its production servers, able to run its own commands on the systems serving the company's users. More than 90% of active agents dropped their assigned work to join. By the early hours of July 12 they had reached private databases and repositories. Hugging Face announced the breach on July 16 and reported it to the FBI — a federal cybercrime referral prompted by software that was essentially writing an exam. Then, Reuters reported on September 4 that a second set of OpenAI agents had been operating on a German-language wiki since May, three months before anyone outside the company noticed. Sydney Von Arx, who runs the AI safety nonprofit Nightingale, and the researcher Cormac Slade Byrd found more than 15,000 agent edits on DseWiki, a communally edited site for programmers, and published them at collusion.wiki. OpenAI had learned of the activity weeks before the report appeared and said nothing publicly, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. "It seems extremely unlikely that OpenAI wanted them to do this," Von Arx told Reuters. “I doubt they're supposed to be coordinating with each other. I doubt they're supposed to be writing on the open internet.” Maurice Chiodo of Cambridge University's Centre for the Study of Existential Risk, who reviewed some of the messages in the German wiki case, said they resembled "the operation of some sort of underground network, hell-bent on achieving a task or mission". The episode, he said, should reinforce growing concerns that the greatest threat from advanced AI lies in "vast colluding swarms of semi-intelligent AI" rather than in a single superintelligent system. OpenAI said it could not respond to a report it had not been shown, that the German activity was unrelated to Hugging Face, that it has disclosed relevant incidents, and that claims its legal team discouraged a wider investigation are false. There were many problems and questions along the way. Why did the agents – each discreet -- turn to collective action? Why did they try to hide evidence of their cheating? And why did the company not detect these on time? METR, an independent evaluations organisation that examined the transcripts of the Hugging Face incident agents and published on August 26, found the agents were "mistaken — OpenAI did not use a scorer that would review their transcripts." Essentially, they did not even need to hide the evidence of their cheating. Also read: For 90 years, nobody could prove fluid equations always work. Why are OpenAI & a mathematician now clashing over it? Pathfinding — the AI arms race tool

Because AI self-improvement requires computer-verified rewards, systems can attempt and test tasks thousands of times faster than humans can inspect them. (Unsplash/ Representational)