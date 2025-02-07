Air pollution crisis in Indian metros, urgent call for electrification

India’s air pollution crisis has reached alarming levels. SAFAR's white papers emphasise the direct link between air pollution and declining life expectancy. While Delhi remains the most polluted capital globally, other metropolitan centres like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai are also grappling with worsening air quality, bringing devastating consequences for public health. Air Pollution

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 9 out of the 10 most polluted cities in the world are in India, with Delhi registering an annual average around 2.5X higher than safe standard (100 ug/m3 as against the safe limit of 40ug/m3). Research from the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago also reveal that prolonged exposure to toxic air can shorten lifespans by up to 12 years.

The detailed analysis identifies the transport sector as a major contributor to air pollution, significantly elevating particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) levels. Industrial emissions, road dust, and municipal waste also play significant roles. Unique factors in cities like Chennai, including the burning of incense sticks and tobacco, exacerbate the problem, contributing 23.7% of PM2.5 and 19.1% of PM10 emissions.

Despite natural advantages, such as Mumbai's coastal location, the city struggles with pollution from industrialisation and motorisation. The Indo-Gangetic Plain traps pollutants through a meteorological phenomenon called thermal inversion and stagnation winds in winter, while East India suffers from transboundary pollution, where harmful gases cross borders through wind patterns.

The study advocates for an urgent transition to electric vehicles (EVs) as a solution to this crisis. It demonstrates that in Delhi alone, a complete transition to EV through targeted vehicle electrification strategies. can result in at least 40% reduction in ambient PM2.5 concentrations, promising significant health benefits and cost savings.

The alarming rise in air pollution in our cities is not just an environmental issue; it is a public health crisis that demands immediate action. Transitioning to electric vehicles is not merely a choice; it is an essential step to safeguard lives and reduce healthcare costs. We must act now to protect the health of millions and secure a sustainable future for our urban centres.

The transition to electrification is not just a dream but a necessity. Studies estimate that embracing EVs through targeted strategies, such as replacing cars older than 15 years, could significantly reduce healthcare costs and pollution levels. In Mumbai, this could achieve a 29.13% reduction in PM2.5, translating to a 16.82% reduction in healthcare costs and a 16.7% decrease in per capita healthcare costs.

For Delhi, a transition to electric mobility would lead to substantial savings in healthcare costs, currently estimated at over ₹11,000 crore in mortality and morbidity losses. Bengaluru and Chennai face similar challenges, with estimated losses of ₹5,350 crore and ₹5,355 crore, respectively.

Transitioning to electrified transport fleets—private, public, and commercial—holds the key to reducing emissions and healthcare costs across major cities. Yet, progress remains uneven. Delhi's air quality continues to degrade, even as the city struggles through GRAP-3 measures. Meanwhile, pollution nearly derailed Mumbai's Marathon, leading to the hospitalisation of many runners.

India's struggle with pollution is exacerbated by older, fossil-fuel-driven vehicles. Poor implementation of environmental protection measures and a lack of understanding of emission sources and their toxic composition hinder progress. This study emphasises the need for policymakers to prioritise interventions, such as promoting EVs, enhancing public transport, and implementing stricter regulations, crucial for effectively reducing pollution and improving air quality.

This article is authored by Gufran Beig, founder-developer of the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) and chair professor, National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), Bangalore.