Reforms to supercharge India's carbon credit export potential

As global economies strive for a sustainable, low-carbon future, the demand for carbon credits is set to increase substantially. India, with its vast potential for carbon reduction projects and renewable energy, is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in this growing market. By developing a strong carbon credit trading system underpinned by clear, transparent policies, India can establish itself as a leading global supplier of carbon credits while simultaneously advancing its domestic environmental goals. However, this ambition necessitates comprehensive policy reform and stringent verification protocols to ensure the market’s credibility and effectiveness. An activity generating green credits may have climate co-benefits too, such as reduction or removal of carbon emissions.

India’s carbon market is an emerging cornerstone of its broader environmental strategy. Central to this effort is the newly launched Carbon Credits Trading Scheme (CCTS), which establishes the Indian Carbon Market (ICM) and facilitates the trading of carbon credit certificates. Under this scheme, entities earn credits by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions below a set baseline, and these credits can be traded to entities that need them to meet their own reduction targets. This scheme complements existing initiatives, such as the Perform, Achieve, and Trade (PAT) scheme and the Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) system, both of which aim to drive emissions reductions in the energy and industrial sectors.

Alongside these efforts, India has introduced initiatives like Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and the Green Credit Programme, underscoring its commitment to sustainability. However, the establishment of a unified carbon market presents distinct challenges. India must streamline its regulatory framework and enhance the transparency and verification processes of its carbon credits. These steps are critical for building a foundation for carbon credit exports, potentially positioning India as a major player in the global carbon market.

India’s carbon credit market faces several key challenges that inhibit its growth and credibility. One of the primary issues is the lack of a central authority to oversee carbon credit regulations. Various government agencies regulate different aspects of the market, leading to fragmentation and inefficiencies. Without a unified regulatory framework, uncertainty permeates the market, dampening investor confidence and slowing down potential market development.

Furthermore, the current market lacks standardised protocols for carbon credit verification, leading to inconsistencies in credit quality. The verification process often requires sensitive data, raising privacy concerns and increasing the potential for corruption. Additionally, high verification costs can be prohibitive for small-scale projects, limiting their participation in the market. The resulting lack of transparency and consistency erodes investor confidence and reduces the appeal of India’s carbon credits on the global stage.

To address these challenges, India should establish a streamlined, centralised authority to oversee the carbon credit market. This authority would be responsible for developing clear, comprehensive regulations governing carbon credit generation, trading, and export. By promoting a stable and predictable regulatory environment, the government can attract both domestic and international investors, providing a crucial boost to market growth.

Effective carbon credit policies should prioritise the development of verification standards that align with international frameworks such as the Verra and Gold Standard. These well-regarded standards ensure that credits generated within India are consistent with global best practices, increasing their attractiveness to foreign buyers. Furthermore, aligning with international standards enhances the credibility of India’s carbon credits, positioning the country as a reliable source of high-quality carbon offsets in the global market.

For India’s carbon market to succeed, transparent verification processes are essential. Verification protocols must be standardised to ensure consistent quality across carbon credits. A stringent verification process that includes public disclosure of project information will increase accountability and allow stakeholders to scrutinise project performance. Further, by leveraging data analytics and technology, India can enhance the efficiency of its carbon credit initiatives, enabling real-time tracking of emissions reductions and continuous monitoring of project outcomes.

Also, investing in data-sharing platforms can further improve transparency and facilitate carbon credit transactions. A centralised data repository would allow stakeholders to access project information, verification data, and transaction records, building trust in the market. Additionally, public disclosure of verification methods can help mitigate the risks of fraud, double counting, and other issues that have undermined carbon markets elsewhere.

To attract early adopters and stimulate innovation, the Indian government could offer incentives for carbon reduction projects. Tax reliefs, subsidies, and other financial incentives could help to stimulate participation in the carbon credit market, particularly for smaller projects that may struggle with the costs associated with verification. These incentives could unlock the potential of a wide range of carbon reduction projects, from renewable energy installations to reforestation initiatives.

Moreover, the government can invest in training programmes to equip stakeholders with the knowledge and skills necessary to participate effectively in the carbon credit market. This includes project developers, verifiers, and policymakers, who all play critical roles in the market. Building capacity within the industry will ensure that projects are designed and managed according to best practices, enhancing the credibility of India’s carbon credits and instilling greater confidence in investors.

By addressing these challenges, India can scale up its carbon credit market and tap into the growing global demand for carbon offsets. Establishing a reliable, transparent market for carbon credits will enable India to capitalise on its renewable energy and climate finance initiatives. Additionally, a strong domestic carbon market can provide the foundation for expanding carbon credit exports, enabling India to meet international demand for offsets while also reducing its own emissions.

Collaborating with other countries and international organisations involved in carbon markets could open additional avenues for India’s carbon credits. By partnering with international stakeholders, India can share knowledge, adopt best practices, and gain access to new markets for its carbon credits. Strengthening these partnerships will help India stay aligned with evolving global standards, ensuring that its carbon credits remain competitive and attractive to international buyers.

India stands at a critical juncture in its carbon credit journey. With the right policy reforms and a commitment to transparency and verification, India has the potential to become a leader in the global carbon credit market. By establishing a centralised regulatory framework, standardising verification protocols, and building an environment that encourages innovation and investment, India can create a thriving carbon credit market that not only supports its domestic emissions reduction goals but also enables it to export high-quality carbon credits.

