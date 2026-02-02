Convergence is not administrative reform; it is MSME strategy

India’s MSME sector does not suffer from a lack of intent. It suffers from a surplus of fragmentation. MSME

Over the past decade, successive governments have rightly expanded financial, skill, technology and market access interventions for MSMEs. Yet, for a sector that contributes nearly 30% to GDP and employs over 110 million people, outcomes have remained uneven. The reason is not policy absence, but policy dispersion.

NITI Aayog’s recent report on Achieving Efficiencies in the MSME Sector through Convergence of Schemes makes a timely and necessary intervention. But its real value lies not in the mechanics of consolidation. It lies in reframing convergence as a strategic lever for competitiveness, not merely an exercise in administrative tidiness.

For India’s MSMEs to move from survival to scale, convergence must be treated as an economic strategy.

The ministry of MSME currently administers 18 schemes across credit, skills, clusters, innovation, marketing and infrastructure. In isolation, many of these schemes are well designed. In practice, however, they often operate as parallel tracks. They overlap in objectives, remain disconnected in execution, and are opaque to the very enterprises they aim to serve.

For a small manufacturer or agro processor, the challenge is not eligibility. It is navigation. Multiple portals, inconsistent documentation, duplicative inspections, and unaligned timelines increase compliance costs and dilute benefits. Fragmentation quietly taxes productivity.

The NITI Aayog report correctly identifies that convergence is essential to reduce duplication, improve outreach, and ensure that public expenditure translates into measurable enterprise outcomes. But convergence should not be reduced to scheme mergers alone. Its deeper purpose is to simplify the MSME journey from idea to market.

The report’s emphasis on information convergence is especially important. MSMEs today operate in a data blind environment. Government data exists, but it is scattered across ministries, states and implementing agencies, rarely speaking to each other.

A unified AI enabled MSME portal, as proposed, can fundamentally change this. Not merely as an information repository, but as a decision support system. When compliance, finance, skilling, market intelligence and scheme eligibility are integrated, MSMEs gain predictability. Predictability is the first condition for risk taking and growth.

However, this platform must be designed around enterprise behaviour, not bureaucratic convenience. AI chatbots, dashboards and mobile access should focus on reducing friction, not adding another digital layer. Done right, information convergence can restore trust between the state and small businesses.

Where the report shows strategic maturity is in advocating cautious, outcome driven process convergence. Not all schemes should be merged, and not all programmes benefit from uniformity.

The proposed convergence of cluster development schemes, SFURTI with MSE CDP, offers a strong example. By creating a dedicated sub scheme for traditional industries within a unified governance framework, the report balances scale with sensitivity. Traditional industries require different support rhythms than export-oriented manufacturing clusters. Recognising this difference while improving efficiency is sound policy design.

Similarly, rationalising skill development into a three-tier structure covering entrepreneurship, MSME technical skills, and rural and women artisan training addresses one of the sector’s chronic weaknesses. Skills without market linkage are certificates, not capabilities.

Perhaps the most underappreciated recommendation is the proposal for a dedicated MSME Marketing Assistance Wing. India has invested heavily in production linked and credit linked schemes, but far less in systematic market access.

Domestic buyer seller meets, national exhibitions, and structured global exposure are not peripheral activities. They are growth multipliers. MSMEs do not fail because they cannot produce. They fail because they cannot sell at scale, consistently, and profitably.

A specialised marketing wing with both domestic and international arms can close this gap, provided it is staffed with market professionals, not generalist administrators.

The integration of ASPIRE into MSME Innovative as a special category for agro-rural enterprises reflects a pragmatic approach to innovation convergence. Agro-based MSMEs and rural entrepreneurs need access to advanced incubation, but without losing contextual relevance.

Earmarking future MSME Innovative budgets for agro-rural incubators ensures continuity while broadening opportunity. This is how convergence should function, by expanding access, not narrowing focus.

Importantly, the report is clear on what should not be merged. Flagship programmes like PMEGP and PM Vishwakarma, and targeted initiatives such as the National SC ST Hub and North East MSME promotion, must retain autonomy. Scale and social specificity demand it.

The true test of convergence will not be how many schemes are merged, but how many MSMEs grow. Outcome tracking, beneficiary safeguards, and transition management must anchor every reform. Without this, convergence risks becoming a fiscal exercise rather than a developmental one.

For industry leaders and policymakers alike, the message is clear. MSME reform has entered a second phase. The first phase was about expansion. The second must be about coherence.

Convergence, if executed with strategic clarity and institutional discipline, can convert India’s vast MSME ecosystem from a collection of well-intended schemes into a competitive economic engine.

That is not administrative reform. That is nation building through enterprise.

This article is authored by Nagender Parashar, director, Parashar Industries.