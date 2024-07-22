Prioritising women-led development in India’s Budget.

As India prepares its upcoming budget, it is imperative to prioritise allocations that support and empower women. Women's development is not just a social imperative but a crucial driver of economic growth and sustainability. The recent G20 Summit underscored the importance of gender equality, and India must heed this call by making strategic investments in women-led development. India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India's logo as she leaves her office to present the federal budget in the parliament, ahead of the nation's general election, in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2024. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)

According to the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2023, India ranks 127th out of 153 countries in terms of gender parity. This is a stark reminder of the work that needs to be done. Women constitute nearly 50% of India’s population, yet their participation in the labour force is a mere 23%. Bridging this gap could add $700 billion to India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2025, as per a McKinsey Global Institute report.

Education and skill development need urgent attention. Only 29% of STEM graduates in India are women, highlighting a significant gender gap. To address this, we must increase funding for female education, especially in STEM fields, and expand vocational training programmes tailored to women to enhance employability and entrepreneurship. Health care is another critical area. India has a maternal mortality rate of 113 per 100,000 live births. Allocating more funds for maternal and child health programmes, increasing investment in reproductive health services, and strengthening mental health support services specifically for women are essential steps.

Economic empowerment is crucial, given that women-owned businesses comprise only 13.76% of the total entrepreneurs in India. Providing financial incentives and grants for women entrepreneurs, enhancing microfinance schemes, and ensuring easier access to credit for women will promote women’s participation in sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and technology through targeted initiatives. Safety and legal protection cannot be overlooked. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, there were 371,503 reported cases of crimes against women in 2020. Increasing funding for programmes aimed at reducing gender-based violence, strengthening legal aid services for women, and supporting the establishment and operation of more women’s shelters and crisis centres are vital actions.

Social security and welfare must be expanded. Only 33% of Indian women have access to social security schemes. Expanding these schemes, including pensions, insurance, and unemployment benefits, and ensuring comprehensive coverage of maternity leave and childcare support are necessary. Digital inclusion is another area of concern, as women account for only 26% of internet users in rural India. Promoting digital literacy among women and increasing access to technology, along with funding initiatives that support women in tech startups and digital businesses, are crucial steps.

Political participation needs to be encouraged. Women make up only 14% of the Lok Sabha. Allocating funds to support women’s participation in politics and governance, and implementing leadership training programmes for aspiring women leaders, are essential. Environmental sustainability also requires attention, as women are disproportionately affected by climate change, yet their role in environmental decision-making is minimal. Supporting women-led initiatives in environmental conservation and sustainable agriculture, and funding research and development in areas where women’s traditional knowledge can contribute to sustainability are necessary actions.

Rural development is vital, given that rural women perform a significant amount of unpaid labour, contributing to the agricultural sector. Increasing investments in rural infrastructure that benefit women, such as clean water, sanitation, and transportation, and supporting rural women’s cooperatives and self-help groups are essential. Public awareness and advocacy must be prioritised, as cultural norms and biases continue to hinder gender equality. Funding campaigns to change societal attitudes towards gender equality, and supporting NGOs and community-based organisations working on women’s issues, are necessary steps.

The G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration emphasised the importance of gender equality and women’s empowerment as critical to achieving sustainable development. The declaration states, "We recognise that gender equality is essential for sustainable economic growth, and we commit to strengthening efforts to empower women and girls in all spheres." India has a unique opportunity to lead by example and show its commitment to these global goals by prioritizing women-led development in its budget. By focusing on these areas, the government can create a more inclusive and equitable environment, empowering women and driving sustainable growth.

Investing in women is not just a moral imperative; it is an economic necessity. The upcoming budget presents an opportunity for the Indian government to make significant strides towards gender equality and women’s empowerment. By prioritising education, health care, economic empowerment, safety, social security, digital inclusion, political participation, environmental sustainability, rural development, and public awareness, India can create a society where women thrive and contribute to the nation's growth and prosperity. Let's ensure that the upcoming budget reflects a strong commitment to empowering women and driving sustainable growth. As the G20 declaration reminds us, "Empowering women and girls, in all their diversity, is key to achieving an inclusive and sustainable future for all."

This article is authored by Ranjana Kumari, director, Centre for Social Research, New Delhi.