Digital skills for a new age: Preparing India's youth for the future

In the last decade, digital transformation has reshaped industries across the globe, with the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector witnessing a rapid shift towards technology-driven processes. Automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, and big data are now reshaping business operations and redefining traditional roles. As India navigates this intersection of innovation and opportunity, the employability of the country’s youth—especially in BFSI—will hinge on their ability to merge digital expertise with financial knowledge, making them key players in the industry's evolving landscape. Digital Era

India, with over 65% of its population under the age of 35, is home to one of the largest pools of potential talent in the world. To harness this demographic advantage, it is imperative that we equip our youth with the skills necessary to thrive in an increasingly digitalized BFSI landscape. The World Economic Forum predicts that by 2025, more than 85 million jobs could go unfilled globally due to a lack of skilled talent, with India potentially facing a 29-million skill deficit by 2030. The number of global digital jobs is expected to rise from 73 million today to around 92 million by 2030.

The BFSI sector has transformed from manual bookkeeping to advanced AI-driven solutions, with automation simplifying routine tasks and blockchain reshaping how transactions are recorded and verified. For young professionals, staying competitive now requires more than just financial expertise—they must also acquire tech skills. Entry-level positions, once centred on manual tasks like data entry, have shifted to digital-first roles involving fintech tools. Meanwhile, specialised areas are rapidly growing, creating valuable opportunities for those with the right skill sets.

Deloitte’s global survey projects the automation market to exceed $25 billion in total market value, with a CAGR of over 40% through 2027. Moreover, demand for roles in data analysis, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity is expected to grow by 12% annually through 2030, according to McKinsey.

Companies that prioritise investing in state-of-the-art technology while fostering workforce development are better positioned to thrive in a rapidly changing market. By cultivating a culture of lifelong learning and encouraging continuous upskilling, they not only enhance their competitive edge but also ensure compliance with regulatory demands for digital competency. This dual approach enables such organizations to stay ahead of the curve and lead in market acquisition.

Certain tech skills are becoming indispensable in the BFSI sector:

Big data analytics: Financial institutions are increasingly relying on data-driven insights to predict market trends, enhance customer experiences, and make strategic decisions. Professionals skilled in data analysis tools like Python, R, and SQL are in high demand.

Cybersecurity: As cyber threats become more sophisticated, BFSI companies must safeguard sensitive financial data. Cybersecurity experts are crucial in preventing breaches and ensuring the integrity of financial systems. Key skills include proficiency in programming languages such as Python, Java, C/C++, and JavaScript, as well as familiarity with security tools like Wireshark, Metasploit, and Kali Linux. Additionally, expertise in ethical hacking—identifying vulnerabilities before they are exploited—is essential for building robust financial cybersecurity systems.

Blockchain: This technology is reshaping everything from payments to trade finance. Professionals who understand blockchain’s potential and how to implement it within existing financial frameworks will find themselves in high demand. Key skills include proficiency in programming languages such as Solidity, Java, Python, and Go, as well as frameworks like Ethereum, Hyperledger, and Corda. These tools enable professionals to develop and manage decentralised applications and smart contracts within the BFSI sector.

AI and GenAI: From automated customer service bots to AI-driven loan approvals, BFSI is embracing AI for both efficiency and personalized service. GenAI, with its ability to process vast amounts of information, holds tremendous potential for revolutionizing the way financial decisions are made. Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, R, Java, and C++, as well as frameworks like TensorFlow, PyTorch, and Keras are needed.

Mastery of these skills not only enhances employability but also offers a fast-track to leadership roles within the sector. As companies look for talent that can navigate the complexities of digital finance, those who combine technical expertise with strategic financial thinking will stand out and climb the success ladder rapidly.

The adoption of technology is no longer optional—it is a necessity driven by both market demands and regulatory requirements. Even institutions that serve rural hinterlands must integrate tech-driven solutions to operate efficiently and meet regulatory mandates.

Digital onboarding of customers, AI-driven analytics, and blockchain-powered transactions are not only improving internal efficiencies but are also reshaping customer experiences in real-time. In today’s competitive landscape, AI-driven recruitment solutions are revolutionising talent acquisition, enabling organisations to streamline early hiring stages and quickly identify high-potential candidates. By analysing resume content for key skills and experiences, AI tools produce a curated shortlist, allowing hiring teams to focus on top talent immediately.

What makes AI-based recruitment transformative is its integration of psychometric assessments and other metrics, creating a holistic view of candidates. This approach aligns technical qualifications with cultural fit and job requirements, improving the quality of hires while saving valuable time. By adopting AI in recruitment, companies can build skilled teams aligned with their strategic goals, positioning themselves for sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving market.

Despite the growing demand for digital skills, many young Indians still lack the training needed for success in the BFSI sector. Government programs, like the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), aim to address this gap, but a collaborative approach involving educational institutions and financial organisations would greatly enhance digital literacy.

Roles in BFSI require more than foundational digital literacy; they also demand specialised skills. Expertise in areas such as IT Risk Management (using frameworks like COBIT and ISO 31000 and tools like Archer), IT Governance (with ITIL frameworks and ServiceNow), Solution Architecture (using AWS, Azure, or GCP), Frontend Development (with HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, or Angular), Young professionals equipped with these skills can meet the BFSI sector’s digital demands, bridging the skills gap and accelerating India’s progress toward a tech-driven future.

India, once a global leader in back-office outsourcing for the BFSI sector, is now witnessing much of this work being automated. As the nation sets its sights on becoming the world’s third-largest economy and achieving a $ 5 trillion Gross Domestic Product, the youth will play a crucial role in driving this transformation.

The future of the BFSI sector is undeniably tech-driven, requiring new entrants to be both agile and innovative. As the economy evolves, the next phase of growth will hinge on highly specialised, technology-based roles. To remain competitive and sustain economic progress, India’s workforce must focus on mastering advanced digital skills in tandem with financial acumen. This strategic shift will not only help close the skills gap but also place India's youth at the forefront of the nation’s economic rise.

This article is authored by Vivek Jain, CHRO, Capri Global Capital Ltd.