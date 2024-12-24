The power of scalability: Transforming enterprise software, robotics and biotech

In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, scalability has become a defining feature of technological progress. Scalability is characterised as a system’s ability to handle growing demands or scale up effortlessly as needed, all without compromising performance. In high-growth industries, including enterprise software, robotics and biotechnology, the principles of scalable system design have enabled tremendous amounts of growth and change, allowing organisations to support larger numbers of customers and use cases. Over the past decade, scalable design principles, such as modular architecture, distributed systems and efficient resource allocation, have fueled exponential growth in these fields. Artificial intelligence and technology(Thinkstock)

Enterprise software has experienced a significant transformation in the past decade, accelerated by the forces of cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI). Reports on the global enterprise software market forecast further expansion of the industry’s $245 billion valuation in 2023 to $380 billion in 2030 (Grand View Research). At the core of this growth is scalability, the ability of organisational systems to deal with growing usage demands while maintaining reliable performance.

Cloud computing platforms such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud have made scalable software architecture widely accessible, making it easier for businesses to adjust software resources dynamically. This growth in cloud computing has allowed organisations to manage high-demand customer events around the world. such as Black Friday, Diwali sales, or global product launches. For example, during the 2022 Diwali shopping season in India, e-commerce platforms like Flipkart used cloud scalability to manage traffic spikes exceeding 250% of normal usage levels, ensuring seamless customer experiences while optimising server costs. Enterprise systems must handle these surges seamlessly without compromising performance. Thanks to advancements in cloud computing, even smaller companies can scale their operations in real time to operate at enormous scales, without having to over-invest in infrastructure. A 2023 Gartner study reported that 95% of companies that used predictive scaling in their cloud systems reported an average saving of 30% in their operational costs and a 99.9% uptime in peak periods.

AI is helping enterprise software companies to scale by automating repetitive tasks and supporting faster, more accurate decision-making. For example, Einstein, Salesforce’s AI platform, provides more than 80 billion predictions per day, helping large corporations to manage their customer relationship management (CRM) tasks more effectively. The interplay between AI and cloud computing has also spurred innovations like predictive scaling, where

systems automatically allocate resources based on real-time analytics. For example, AWS Elastic Load Balancing uses machine learning algorithms to predict traffic patterns and allocate resources before spikes, reducing downtime during peak periods. These advancements reduce latency and improve system efficiency, making scalability a core driver of organisational growth in changing environments.

Scalability is revolutionising robotics, transforming it from isolated applications to expansive networks that impact multiple industries. This shift is part of why the global robotics market is set to explode, doubling from its $37 billion size in 2022 to a projected $70 billion by 2028. Industrial robots are expected to make up an enormous portion, almost $40 billion, of this figure.

Manufacturing and healthcare are two industries significantly benefiting from scalable robotic systems. These systems are tremendously improving the efficiency and adaptability of these industries. A 2023 study by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) revealed that factories adopting modular robotic systems improved production line efficiency by 18% while reducing setup costs by 22%. Robotic fleets, like those created by companies such as Boston Dynamics and ABB Robotics, are flexible enough to adapt to changes in manufacturing production rates depending on demand. For example, Spot robots deployed in an automotive assembly line can be adapted for quality inspections during downtime, reducing operational inefficiencies by up to 20%.

Scalable robotics are revolutionising health care, particularly in patient care and surgical procedures. The da Vinci Surgical System stands out as a prime example of this shift—a medical robotic system used in over 10 million surgical operations around the world annually. The system is extremely versatile and can be used across many different types of surgeries, everything from cardiac to colorectal procedures. The integration of edge computing in surgical robotics has further enhanced scalability by enabling real-time decision-making. For instance, robotic systems now analyse patient data locally, minimising latency during critical procedures and reducing reliance on centralised computing infrastructure. Furthermore, machine learning and modular system designs have allowed medical robotic systems to become more efficient over time, allowing them to address a wider range of use cases in healthcare.

In the biotechnology industry, scalability is increasingly driven by software platforms that allow for the development of new drugs, personalised treatments and genetic engineering. Valued at $1.37 trillion in 2023, the global biotechnology industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% through to 2030, driven by the scalable software frameworks that are integrated with gene-editing, biomanufacturing and next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology.

Software scalability is a crucial factor driving the adoption of technologies like CRISPR and NGS by facilitating data analysis and cost-effective genetic screening. CRISPR-Cas9, for example, has

reduced the cost of genetic screening by as much as 85%, a development made possible by software systems that can process large datasets and complex automated workflows. Illumina’s BaseSpace, a cloud-based genomic analysis platform, processes terabytes of data from NGS devices. By enabling high-throughput analysis, BaseSpace has reduced the cost of genomic screening by 85%, making personalised medicine more accessible. A study published in Nature Biotechnology in 2023 found that scaling NGS workflows using cloud-based platforms reduced data processing times by 40%, enabling researchers to accelerate vaccine development during pandemics.

Furthermore, scalable AI systems in drug discovery utilise federated learning techniques, enabling secure collaboration across pharmaceutical companies without sharing sensitive data (McKinsey & Company). This approach has been instrumental in expanding research capabilities while maintaining compliance with stringent data privacy regulations.

While scalability drives growth, it also brings unique challenges that require innovative solutions. For enterprise software, maintaining information security and system availability under heavy loads remains a critical concern. Robotic systems experience standardisation and interconnectivity challenges, while biotechnology systems must address complex ethical and regulatory concerns.

Emerging research in blockchain scalability suggests that integrating decentralised systems into enterprise software can address bottlenecks in data synchronisation, particularly for global operations (IEEE Blockchain Standards). Addressing these challenges requires cross-disciplinary collaboration between technologists, regulatory bodies and academic institutions. Establishing open standards for interoperability and governance can ensure that scalability frameworks remain robust and adaptable as industries evolve.

Scalability is more than just a technical idea; it’s a transformational force driving progress across industries. The ability to seamlessly scale systems is not just a technical requirement; it represents the intersection of engineering ingenuity and strategic foresight. In enterprise software, scalability enables organisations to harness AI and cloud computing for operational excellence. In robotics, scalable systems drive automation and adaptability across industries. In biotechnology, scalable computational tools accelerate lifesaving innovations.

While there are clear challenges, including security concerns, standardisation and ethical questions, these obstacles are opportunities for organisations to build innovative and meaningful solutions that improve the very foundation of these systems. When approached thoughtfully, scalability will transform entire industries and lead to unprecedented breakthroughs in enterprise software, robotics and biotechnology over the next decade.

This article is authored by Birkaran Sachdev, software engineer, Salesforce.