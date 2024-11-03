Gender equality in India: Progress, challenges and solutions

Gender equality is a fundamental human right and a keystone for achieving sustainable development. In India the advancement of gender equality has made significant progress on one hand but on the other hand it has persistent challenges. It has made improvements in sectors like education and health, but the deep-rooted cultural norms and systemic barriers continue to hinder the full realisation of access and progress for girls and women. Gender Equality.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The current status of gender equality in India is as follows:

State performance: According to NITI Aayog, the states of Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Himachal Pradesh are the top performers whereas Bihar, Jharkhand, Nagaland and Meghalaya have the most distance to cover in meeting the Sustainable development goals. Among Union territories, Chandigarh is the top performer. The score shows the distance covered so far in meeting the targets adopted by all United Nations (UN) members in 2015 to ensure prosperity for people and the planet. It also indicates the gap to be bridged by 2030.

Education: Girls are more likely to drop-out of school; although the data from the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE 2021-22) shows that the female gross enrollment ratio (GER) has increased to 28.5 in 2021-22 from 27.9 in 2020-21. The GER for females has shown improvement in recent years.

Mortality rates: India has a concerning trend where the mortality rate of girls at birth is higher than the boys, which is atypical for a large country like India.

The sustainable development goal (SDG) India Index shows that the scores of states range from 57 to 79 in 2023-24, marking a substantial improvement from the range of 42 to 69 in 2018. The government has taken targeted steps such as educating the girl child, providing housing and subsidies, health insurance and loans for small businesses.

Despite improvements, the SDG 5 deals with ensuring gender equality and the India’s overall score is 49. This observation suggests that a little more than half the distance needs to be covered in order to achieve the targets specified under this. Emphasising the need for better infrastructure facilities, safe work spaces and gender-based discrimination is minimal, women would continue to face challenges.

Gender inequality is inherently seen at home, public places, workplace and communities on a regular basis. It is in the textbooks, in movies, in the media and among men and women who provide their care and support. In the context of India gender inequality is deeply rooted in societal norms, affecting opportunities, and while it impacts the lives of both the genders, statistically it is the girls that are the most disadvantaged. The girl child tends to face extensive limitations in mobility, decision-making and access to education and health services.

Though there are Indian women that are global leaders and holding positions in diverse fields but most women and girls in India still face issues and are not able to enjoy and exercise their rights due to deeply entrenched patriarchal views, norms, traditions and social structures and construction. There are struggles, risks, violations and vulnerabilities women and girls face because of their gender and most of these are directly linked to the economic, political, social and cultural disadvantages they deal in their daily lives.

With the prevalence of gender inequality, and social norms and practices, they become exposed to the possibility of early marriage, domestic work, sexual abuse, violence and exploitation. Many of these manifestations will not undergo change unless girls are given access to opportunities and valued more.

Gender equality is essential for sustainable development and collectively contribute to economic, social and cultural upliftment. Empowering women and girls requires focused investment and collaboration to achieve short term, medium term and long term results.

Increasing the access to education, nutrition, reducing anaemia, better sanitation at the school premises are few short-term measures provided by the state level and central schemes and programmes.

The other measures to be undertaken are by engaging men and boys in gender equality discussions to sensitise them. Awareness generation and mobilising many sectors in the society is crucial for changing societal perceptions.

The infrastructure and services have to be women- and girl-friendly. Providing them with the services and safe environment at home, school, public space and work place can reduce and mitigate the risks they face.

There are various government run schemes specially tailored to the needs of girls--with the prime focus on education and developing life skills. Access to these programmes can strengthen the resilience and opportunities for millions of girls.

Achieving gender equality is vital for sustainable development in India. It requires a multifaceted approach involving education, societal change, and supportive infrastructure to empower women and girls, ultimately contributing to the nation's growth and development. The proposed solutions will foster an inclusive environment where all individuals, regardless of gender, can thrive and contribute to the overall development.

This article is authored by Paresh Kumar, co-founder and CEO, DevInsights.