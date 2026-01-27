Assam’s development in harmony with natural ecosystem

The Assam cabinet, chaired by chief minister (CM) Himanta Biswa Sarma, approved a series of major policy and infrastructure measures aimed at strengthening connectivity, promoting sports, safeguarding the riverbanks, and fostering family values amongst the state government employees. In a significant boost to road infrastructure, the cabinet approved the rollout of Asom Mala 3.0 with a financial allocation of ₹3,217 crore. The project envisions the development of a high-speed transport corridor spanning 883 km of roads and the construction of 36 new bridges across 34 districts. The initiative aims to improve regional connectivity, stimulate economic activity, and enhance linkages between rural and urban centres. In another key decisions, the cabinet granted administrative approval of ₹765 crore for the redevelopment of the historic RG Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati. The project seeks to transform the venue into a world-class, multi-sport facility featuring a 25,000-seater FIFA category 2 stadium. The move aligns with the government’s long-term vision positioning Assam as a sporting powerhouse and a preferred destination for national and international competitions. Kaziranga National Park(Wikipedia)

In addition to these developments, the cabinet also approved a Community-Led Riverbank Policy to address recurring erosion and flooding concerns. The policy emphasises voluntary land relinquishment for embankment and protection works, ensuring faster execution and greater participation from local communities. With Asom Mala project, the state of Assam has moved from “slow and fragile connectivity to world-class highways and seamless transport corridors” that are providing new roads for opportunities. Under this initiative the CM pointed out that Assam’s road network has undergone a significant upgrade, enabling faster travel, smoother logistics and stronger inter-district and inter-state connectivity. The CM in his social media handle wrote “From slow, shaky roads and weak logistics to world class highways and seamless corridors, Assam’s corridor has truly levelled up under Asom Mala”.

Along with the infrastructure boost promoting development and growth, government of Assam have also been at the forefront in protecting and rehabilitating the state’s natural resources and the wildlife. Leading the path for sustainable development, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for a ₹6,000 crore project to widen and upgrade the Kaliabor-Numaligarh stretch of national highway 715 in the third week of January. The flagship project includes a 34.5km elevated wildlife corridor through Kaziranga National Park, aimed at ensuring safe animal movement and preventing roadkill on one of the most accident-prone highway stretches in the region. With recent deaths of many elephants in the state, this initiative proposes a safe environment for these jumbos. The highway currently carries the traffic with the annual average daily traffic during the 2024-25 financial year estimated at about 13,800 Passenger Car Units (PCU), underscoring the need for capacity augmentation. For several years, the existing two-lane highway through Kaziranga has posed a grave threat to wildlife. During the monsoons, when large parts of the park are submerged, animals such as one horned rhinos, elephants and deer migrates towards the higher ground in the Karbi Anglong hills, crossing the busy road amid continuous vehicular movement. Conservation groups and official records have repeatedly highlighted the deaths of dozens of animals every year due to speeding vehicles. The proposed elevated corridor is expected to address these concerns by allowing uninterrupted animal movement beneath the roadway while also easing traffic congestion. In addition, the project includes the four-laning of 30.22 km of the existing highway and the construction of two greenfield bypasses-11.5km at Jakhalabandha and 9.5km at Bokakhat- to divert traffic away from congested and ecologically sensitive stretches. Officials said the combined measures are expected to significantly reduce accidents, improve traffic flow and help restore ecological balance in and around the national park.

Beyond conservation, the project is projected to be a major connectivity boost for Assam. The upgraded corridor will link Guwahati with Numaligarh, integrate with NH-127, NH-129 and SH-35, and connect three significant airports- Tezpur, Lilabari and Jorhat-as well as three railway stations. It will also improve access to economic clusters, tribal districts and tourist destinations such as the Kakochang waterfall and the Deopahar archaeological site. The government estimate that the project will generate about 15.42 lakh person-days of direct employment and 19.19 lakh person-days indirectly. Alongside the project lines, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said “a historic day for Assam and a giant leap for India’s sustainable development”. This project reflects the vision of PM Narendra Modi, who have led several other projects in the state of Assam and also in the other parts of the North-eastern region of India.

Once completed, it is expected to significantly strengthen Assam’s transport infrastructure while safeguarding the ecological heritage of Kaziranga National Park. The project is not just about the highways but it is a realization of a significant vision where progress and nature, economy and ecology, go hand in hand. It strengthens our belief that Assam’s growth will never come at the cost of our environment, but in harmony with it.

This article is authored by Monalisa Deka, manager, aerospace division, Manekshaw Centre for excellence in National Security Studies and Research.