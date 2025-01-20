India’s evolving fight against terrorism

India’s battle against terrorism has been a journey of constant evolution, marked by resilience and adaptability in the face of mounting challenges. The past year has brought both victories and trials in this ongoing struggle, as the country contends with a dynamic and increasingly sophisticated threat landscape. From the growing menace of cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir to the digitalisation of extremist ideologies, the challenge is no longer confined to traditional battlegrounds. Instead, it has spread into the online world, infiltrating social networks and even financial systems. Yet, amidst these challenges, India has demonstrated commendable progress, reflected in its improved ranking on the Global Terrorism Index and its increasingly robust counter-terrorism mechanisms. As the country prepares for the uncertainties of 2025, the task ahead will be to anticipate and counter these multifaceted threats while remaining steadfast in safeguarding national security.

One of the most notable trends in the fight against terrorism has been the increasing use of digital platforms by extremist groups to radicalise and recruit individuals. Social media platforms, encrypted messaging apps, and even online gaming channels have become breeding grounds for propaganda and recruitment. This digital radicalisation has enabled terrorist organisations to reach vulnerable individuals with unprecedented ease. For example, earlier this year, an engineering student in Bengaluru was arrested for planning an attack after months of consuming ISIS propaganda through encrypted apps. Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh, a young man was apprehended for disseminating pro-terror content online, illustrating the pervasive influence of extremist ideologies in the digital realm. The government has responded by ramping up its monitoring of online activity, deploying specialised cybercrime units, and partnering with tech companies to curb the spread of extremist content. However, the pace at which digital platforms evolve continues to make this an uphill battle.

A second major concern is the growing misuse of cryptocurrencies for terror financing. Investigations in Jammu and Kashmir revealed that separatist groups had used digital currencies to procure arms and ammunition. In one instance, authorities traced significant international transactions to digital wallets linked to extremist networks. This development has made financial tracking a far more complex task for regulators. In response, India has tightened its cryptocurrency regulations and deepened its cooperation with international agencies to trace and block such transactions. In November, a regional conference in New Delhi brought together experts and officials to address the emerging threats posed by digital payment systems, underscoring the need for a collective global response.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir continues to demand sustained attention. Despite significant improvements in counter-terrorism operations, the region remains a hotspot for terrorist activities, with cross-border infiltration and attacks still posing serious challenges. Groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, often operating with support from across the border, have employed innovative tactics to evade detection. In June, security forces intercepted a drone in the Kathua district carrying weapons and drugs, sent by operatives in Pakistan. Attacks targeting civilians, such as the killings of non-local workers in Pulwama, highlight ongoing efforts to destabilise the socio-economic fabric of the region. Nevertheless, there have been significant victories. In September, security forces neutralised a high-profile Jaish commander involved in multiple attacks, marking a milestone in intelligence and operational success. These developments reflect the dual reality of progress and persistent challenges in Jammu and Kashmir.

Beyond the northern frontiers, Naxalite insurgencies in central and eastern India remain another pressing issue. While the influence of Naxalite groups has waned over the years, sporadic attacks continue to highlight the resilience of this movement. In April, a convoy of Central Reserve Police Force personnel was ambushed in Chhattisgarh, resulting in the deaths of four officers. Such incidents are a stark reminder of the threat posed by these insurgents, who continue to target security forces and infrastructure in remote regions. The government’s strategy of combining security operations with developmental initiatives has shown promise, with improved infrastructure and governance in many affected areas. However, addressing the socio-economic disparities that fuel these movements remains essential to achieving lasting peace in these regions.

Finally, the evolving role of technology in counter-terrorism has been both a challenge and an opportunity for India. The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into threat detection and surveillance has revolutionised counter-terrorism operations, providing security forces with powerful tools to pre-empt attacks. In one recent operation, AI-enabled systems were instrumental in uncovering and dismantling a terror module in Mumbai. At the same time, the rapid pace of technological innovation has given terrorists access to sophisticated tools, creating a high-stakes race between offensive and defensive capabilities. International collaboration has become increasingly critical in this context, as India has forged stronger alliances with nations like the United States, Israel, and France to enhance its expertise and resources. Events like the Global Counter-Terrorism Summit in New Delhi have provided a platform for knowledge-sharing and collective action against emerging threats.

As India moves forward, the fight against terrorism will require a comprehensive and adaptive approach. Digital radicalisation, the misuse of financial systems, regional instability, and insurgencies are all part of a complex threat landscape that demands constant vigilance. At the same time, progress in technology and international partnerships offers new avenues for combating these challenges. The country’s improved performance on the Global Terrorism Index and the dismantling of major terror networks are signs of resilience and determination. However, the true test lies in India’s ability to address the root causes of radicalisation, foster socio-economic inclusivity, and remain ahead of the curve in a rapidly changing world. By doing so, India can not only safeguard its citizens but also set an example of resilience and innovation on the global stage.

This article is authored by Soumya Awasthi, fellow, Centre for Strategy, Security and Technology, Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi.