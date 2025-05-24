J&K's interfaith ties: Holding together in the face of violence

In the heart of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), a land often cast in the shadow of geopolitical tensions and security narratives, lies a more intimate, human story—one of interwoven communities, shared histories, and resilient bonds. The recent Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025, which tragically claimed many lives, including tourists and locals, once again tested the social fabric of this diverse region. Yet, in the face of such brutality, J&K's enduring tradition of interfaith solidarity has shown remarkable resilience. Kashmir(AP)

The attack, executed by heavily armed militants in Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, specifically targeted civilians based on their religion. While the violence shook the nation, one local name stood out: Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a Muslim pony operator who lost his life while trying to protect non-Muslim visitors. His courage and humanity challenged the very motive of the attackers—who sought to deepen divisions—and instead reminded the world of the region's intrinsic spirit of coexistence.

J&K’s cultural fabric is deeply syncretic. For centuries, the Valley has nurtured a Sufi-inspired ethos known as Kashmiriyat, emphasising tolerance, mutual respect, and shared living. Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, and Buddhists have coexisted in this landscape, not just as neighbours, but as contributors to a collective identity marked by common festivals, artistic expression, and community interdependence. While decades of conflict have strained this cohesion, it has never been fully undone.

The Pahalgam tragedy is only the latest in a long list of challenges. Yet, in its aftermath, what has emerged is a renewed emphasis on community healing. Local imams have delivered sermons condemning the attack, calling for unity and compassion. Temples and gurudwaras in Anantnag and Srinagar have opened their doors for interfaith vigils. Women’s groups, both Hindu and Muslim, have jointly organised peace marches in memory of the victims.

Civil society in J&K has played a vital role in ensuring that such moments of pain do not spiral into communal polarisation. Youth organisations, artists’ collectives, and academic institutions have hosted dialogues on interfaith harmony, drawing upon local history to remind younger generations of their shared inheritance. Particularly moving have been stories from families of the victims. The kin of Syed Adil have received condolence messages and support from individuals across different faiths. This outpouring of collective grief has, paradoxically, fostered a renewed sense of shared humanity.

Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory response to the attack, has inevitably heightened security discourse in the national and international media. However, within J&K, the conversations have remained focused not only on security but also on healing. There is a quiet understanding among many that long-term peace must be rooted in trust between communities—not merely enforced through military strategy.

This insistence on solidarity is not naïve. It is born of necessity and lived experience. People of J&K, especially those whose livelihoods depend on tourism and hospitality, understand that communal harmony is not just morally important—it is economically vital.

There is a profound lesson here for the rest of the country—and perhaps the world. At a time when extremist ideologies aim to fracture societies along identity lines, J&K offers an alternative narrative. It tells us that while violence can shatter lives, it cannot so easily dismantle the deep-rooted instincts of human solidarity that have sustained communities for generations.

To be clear, J&K’s journey is far from easy. The path ahead will require continued effort, both from its people and from the institutions meant to protect and empower them. But if recent events have shown anything, it is that even amidst grief, J&K’s social fabric is not unravelling. On the contrary, it is being rewoven—thread by thread, hand in hand—by those who refuse to be enemies.

In the silence that follows tragedy, the voices that rise for peace are often the most powerful. And in J&K today, those voices are growing louder, steadier, and more united.

This article is authored by Ananya Raj Kakoti, scholar, international relations, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.