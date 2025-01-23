Stronger space cooperation can elevate India-Indonesia ties

When Prabowo Subianto, the President of Indonesia, makes an official visit to New Delhi as the chief guest at India’s 2025 Republic Day Parade, space cooperation should figure prominently as an issue of mutual interest and cooperation between the two rising Indo-Pacific powers. Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia(AFP)

As a nation with an evolving space programmer, Indonesia is striving to advance its space technology skillsets and infrastructure. Indonesia has set an ambitious goal of joining the exclusive “space club” by 2045, making its partnership with India’s Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) crucial. India, with its cost-effective and successful space initiatives, emerges as an ideal partner. This collaboration not only strengthens bilateral ties but also advances the broader Global South agenda on sustainable development.

The historical ties between ISRO and Indonesia’s National Institute of Aeronautics and Space (LAPAN), now integrated into the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) since 2021, date back to the late 1990s. A significant milestone in this collaboration was the 1997 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Telemetry, Tracking, and Command (TTC) Station at Biak. This relationship deepened in 2002 with another MoU signed during President Megawati Sukarnoputri’s visit to India, expanding cooperation into various areas of space sciences and technology.

The partnership gained further momentum with a framework agreement signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Indonesia in May 2018. The agreement broadened the scope of cooperation to include the peaceful exploration of outer space, remote sensing, and the development of satellite infrastructure. Key initiatives under this framework include the operation and maintenance of the Biak TTC Station, hosting Indian ground and IRIMS stations, and support for launching LAPAN-made satellites. Such collaboration underscores India’s pivotal role in helping Indonesia achieve its space ambitions by 2045.

Indonesia’s 2045 space roadmap envisions launching 19 satellites into low-earth orbit by 2025. This ambitious plan aims to bolster Indonesia’s position in the global space industry while reducing dependence on foreign satellite data. Despite notable progress in satellite development, Indonesia struggles with launching capabilities due to insufficient infrastructure and budgetary constraints. Financial planning issues and limited foreign investment further complicate the realization of Indonesia’s space objectives.

Developing a cutting-edge spaceport to reduce reliance on foreign launch sites is another critical aspect of Indonesia’s strategy. However, this effort has faced hurdles in attracting foreign investment due to the high costs and technological demands. For instance, during the 2023 G20 Space Economy Leaders’ Meeting and the Asia-Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum, Indonesia’s proposals to partners like China, Russia, Japan, South Korea, and India did not secure support. China, previously a significant partner, scaled back its involvement following a failed rocket launch in April 2020 that destroyed Indonesia’s $220 million Nusantara-2 satellite. Since then, Indonesia has sought to attract Elon Musk’s SpaceX with incentives such as extended time slots and cost-effective reusable rockets.

This scenario presents India with a strategic opportunity to strengthen its space diplomacy and support Indonesia’s space ambitions. India’s past successes, such as launching LAPAN’s A1/Tubsat satellite in 2007, the A2/Orari satellite, and the A3 satellite for Earth observation missions in 2016, demonstrate its capability to assist Indonesia.

Additionally, India’s advancements in space exploration and its competition with China’s growing space power highlight the importance of leveraging space technology for foreign policy and soft power objectives. India’s expertise and willingness to collaborate can fill the gap left by China and support Indonesia’s technological and infrastructural development in space.

Space cooperation is poised to remain a priority in Indonesia’s foreign policy under President Prabowo’s administration. According to Laksana Tri Handoko, Head of BRIN, space issues are of paramount importance to Indonesia’s leadership. This increases the likelihood of a sustainable and deeper partnership between India and Indonesia. Beyond satellite launches and infrastructure, the collaboration can extend to knowledge exchange, capacity-building, and joint innovation, fostering mutual growth.

For Indonesia, a robust partnership with India will enhance its position in the global space arena and create avenues for economic growth and technological advancement. For India, it offers an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations and extend its influence in the Indo-Pacific region. By working together, both nations can achieve shared goals and contribute to the sustainable development of the Global South.

This article is authored by Rahul Mishra, senior research fellow, German-Southeast Asian Center of Excellence for Public Policy and Good Governance, Thammasat University, Thailand and Harshit Prajapati, doctoral candidate, Centre for Indo-Pacific Studies, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.