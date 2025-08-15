Trump, China, and the future of the rules-based international order

The United Nations (UN) was formed in 1945, to avoid wars of the scale of the two World Wars, which caused widespread, death, destruction and miseries. However, neither were the two World Wars the first wars, nor have they been the last ones. The Thirty Years War, and the Eighty Years Wars in Europe were previous wars and were more protracted in nature, running over decades, causing more destruction. The queer part is that all these wars were in Europe, albeit Asia witnessed its own share of miseries, as an imperial Japan unleashed death and destruction in its hunger for power and territories, in the years leading up to World War II. China became one of the first to bear the onslaught. Donald Trump (Bloomberg)

The odd part about the 21st century is that there again is an ongoing war in Europe, economies are again feeling the heat, people are again dying, and there is an unfolding conflict in Asia as well just like it was preceding World War II. The only difference this time is that China is not at the receiving end, but others ranging from India to Taiwan, to the Philippines are at the receiving end of China’s hunger for power and territories!

The UN continues to exist, even though the numbers of conflicts and wars has only increased since 1945, in addition to the formats they are fought in having undergone severe changes. The UN also was not the only such organisation that was created to prevent wars; it was preceded by the League of Nations, which failed to prevent World War II. The US was not a member of the League of Nations, as it chose not to be part of it. Similar to the bygone era, today, another important country is not a part of the UN or of other important international organisations- namely Taiwan. While the US had chosen to stay out of the League of Nations, Taiwan is not part of the UN because China claims it as part of its territory.

What is clear from the bygone era and today is that the desire for territory remains supreme in states. However, what has now emerged as a peculiarity of the 21st century is the role played by the hegemon or the leading actor of the international system- the US. While the Soviet Union and the US after World War II fought a Cold War in desires of being the hegemon, the US which today is the hegemon, shows no signs of continuing with the responsibilities of the hegemon. Under Donald Trump’s second term, what has now emerged is a strained rules-based international order, wherein the US acts as a revisionist State. While China, as the second largest power of the international system has been understood so far as the revisionist actor, which wants the international system modelled as per its power perceptions, under Trump 2.0, it appears that the U.S. itself no longer wants a rules-based international order to remain- which it has deep stakes in to begin with.

The rules-based international order is centred on not just the UN, but also on international law, but this now faces challenges from both China and Trump led US China’s actions such as rejecting the rulings of the Hague Tribunal on the South China Sea, bullying Taiwan militarily, and asserting regional dominance and unleashing military aggression against India or the Philippines, all undermine the global norms of sovereignty and legal accountability. Trump’s so-called America First policies, including withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement, imposing tariffs without a logical basis, destabilise the legal basis of institutions like the World Trade Organization. The thin line between malicious trade and economic policies from China and the U.S. now stands blurred. Additionally, Trump’s reduced UN funding, his alignment with Russia against resolutions all weaken the UN’s authority. In 2025 for example, the US sided twice with Russia in votes at the UN to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Similarly, China’s push for alternative governance models, emphasising state sovereignty over universal human rights, also erode the UN’s rights framework. While there already has been no accountability for the Covid-19 pandemic that originated in Wuhan in China, Trump’s dismissive stance on the World Health Organization signals a retreat from a cooperative global framework. As witnessed in 2025, both- the US and China take a might makes right approach. China’s military and economic coercion and Trump’s unilateralism challenge the very basis of the UN’s principles. This dual pressure risks fragmenting the international order and pushing it to further chaos. Collectively, the actions of the U.S. and China threaten the post-World War II framework, leading it to power-driven geopolitics. Trump’s policies signal an intent to form a G-2 with China, and examples included Trump’s rollback of the previous US policies to restrict chips export to China, Trump’s withholding the imminent ban of TikTok, his pause of the tariffs that were to take effect against China, his targeting of India as the second largest importer of Russian oil, while staying silent on China, while the US continues its humungous purchases of fertilisers from Russia- all signal the US intent to destroy the rules-based world order.

However, a cursory glance at history also shows that paradigm shifts take place only in times of duress. The extreme strain that the international order now faces will either lead it to crumble and newer and worse wars will emerge, or a third actor, which has the credibility which both the US and China now lack, will emerge, or a new type of multipolarity and power configuration will emerge. History does repeat itself, and learning from it and tweaking it to current conditions will be the mantra forward.

This article is authored by Sriparna Pathak, professor, China Studies and International Relations, Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat.