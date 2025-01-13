Internationalisation of the Indian education system

India’s education landscape is undergoing a transformative shift, reshaping itself to align with the demands of a rapidly globalising world. As the second-largest higher education system globally, with over 50,000 institutions and more than 38 million students, India has long been a hub for academic excellence. However, the focus is now shifting toward fostering international collaborations and adopting global best practices to prepare students for an interconnected and competitive global economy. Education. (Representative image/Pixabay)

In a historic turn, India has overtaken China as the leading source of international students in the United States (US), with over 3,30,000 Indian students enrolling in US institutions during the 2023–24 academic year. This milestone reflects not only the aspirations of Indian students but also a deeper transformation within India’s education system—one that prioritises global exposure, flexibility, and holistic development.

Today’s students face a myriad of choices when it comes to pursuing higher education, both within India and abroad. For many, these choices represent unparallelled opportunities to grow academically, professionally, and personally. Yet, this abundance of options often brings with it a sense of overwhelming uncertainty. Should they opt for renowned institutions abroad or consider emerging global-standard programmes within India? Is a degree from a foreign university inherently better, or can Indian institutions now compete on a global scale? Students frequently weigh factors such as financial feasibility, career opportunities, cultural adaptation, and the quality of education. While some feel studying abroad offers an edge in exposure and networking, others believe domestic institutions now offer comparable or superior education with the added advantage of affordability.

Crucially, these decisions are not ones students need to make in isolation. Educational counsellors—whether based in schools or independent of university affiliations—are pivotal in helping students navigate this maze. They assess individual strengths, interests, and career goals to recommend programmes that align with a student’s aspirations. For instance, a student interested in mechanical engineering might grapple with choosing between the innovative curriculum at Plaksha University and the global reputation of Georgia Tech. Counsellors, by providing data-driven insights and personalised advice, ensure that such decisions are informed and strategic.

India’s higher education system has long been critiqued for its rigidity and reliance on rote learning. Historically, this approach emphasised high academic scores over critical thinking, leadership, and creativity—qualities that are now essential in a globalised job market. Although top-tier institutions like IITs and IIMs have delivered world-class education, the limited number of seats and stringent cut-offs excluded many deserving candidates.

While this traditional system remains a challenge, significant reforms like the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 are steering Indian education toward flexibility and innovation. By promoting holistic learning, interdisciplinary studies, and international partnerships, NEP has created a framework for transforming higher education into a dynamic, inclusive, and globally competitive system.

Collaborations between Indian and foreign institutions are rapidly redefining the education landscape. Programmes like the 2+2 dual degree initiative, wherein students complete the first two years of study in India and the latter two abroad, have gained immense popularity. Institutions such as those in Northern India are at the forefront of this trend. "With programmes like the 2+2 dual degree collaboration with major universities worldwide, students receive a solid foundation, preparing them to excel globally while fostering innovation, research, and international exposure," says Shikha Sood, a university outreach director. Such programmes not only make international education more accessible but also cater to students seeking global exposure without the financial strain of completing an entire degree abroad. Moreover, these partnerships often come with internship opportunities and industry collaborations, ensuring students are well-prepared for the workforce. Such initiatives offer cost-effective pathways to international education, combining the strengths of domestic institutions with the benefits of global exposure. They also prepare students for a competitive job market, equipping them with the skills and perspectives needed to succeed in a globalised economy.

Holistic admissions processes are another significant shift. By focusing on a student’s overall potential rather than just academic scores, institutions are nurturing critical thinking, creativity, and leadership skills. This approach not only benefits students but also ensures that Indian graduates are well-prepared to contribute to a dynamic and evolving workforce.

While the strides in internationalisation are commendable, challenges remain. Regulatory hurdles, financial constraints, and limited awareness among rural populations continue to impede the full realisation of these initiatives. For many students, the cost of international education, even with scholarships, remains prohibitive. Addressing this requires robust financial aid programmes and government support to ensure that opportunities are accessible to all, regardless of socio-economic background.

Infrastructure is another critical area. Upgrading facilities and technology at Indian institutions can attract more foreign collaborations and enhance the quality of education. Bridging the urban-rural divide is equally important to ensure that students from all regions benefit from these advancements.

Research collaborations between Indian and foreign institutions are a key focus area. These partnerships enhance access to cutting-edge technology and knowledge, helping Indian universities move up the value chain. They also reduce dependence on imported educational resources and increase the employability of Indian graduates. The emphasis on research is evident in the growing number of joint publications and collaborative projects. By fostering innovation, these initiatives not only advance academic excellence but also address real-world challenges, from the climate crisis to health care.

Technology is playing a pivotal role in driving the internationalisation of Indian education. Digital platforms are enabling virtual exchange programmes, online courses, and remote collaborations, making global education more accessible. Hybrid models that combine online and offline learning are also gaining popularity, offering flexibility and inclusivity. These models allow students to access world-class education while minimising disruptions to their personal and professional lives.

The internationalisation of Indian education is not just about sending students abroad; it is about creating a global ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders. By attracting foreign students and faculty, Indian institutions can foster a diverse and enriching academic environment. At the same time, initiatives like NEP 2020 and the establishment of foreign campuses in India are making the country a preferred destination for global talent. This reciprocity is essential for building a robust and sustainable education system.

As India reimagines its education system, the focus must remain on inclusivity, innovation, and sustainability. By aligning with global best practises and fostering meaningful collaborations, the country can ensure that its education system becomes a global benchmark. The emphasis on holistic development and international exposure ensures that Indian students are not only prepared to succeed but also to lead in a globalised world. These reforms are not just about meeting the demands of today but about shaping a future where Indian education is recognised for its excellence, inclusivity, and impact.

The internationalisation of Indian education is a journey, not a destination. By continuing to invest in infrastructure, technology, and partnerships, India can ensure that its education system remains at the forefront of global progress, empowering students to achieve their full potential and contribute to the nation’s growth.

This article is authored by Pearl Fotedar, assistant manager, lifeskills activities, eduVelocity Global.