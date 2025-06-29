Puri crowd crush: Stampedes are usually preventable man-made disasters

This year has been particularly bad for crowd management in India. At least five major incidents have been widely reported: Gundicha temple in Odisha's Puri early Sunday morning (June 29), Kumbh Mela (January 29), New Delhi Railway Station (February 15), Lairai Jatra festival in Shirgaon, Goa (May 3), and the most recent, Royal Challenger Bangalore’s (RCB) victory celebration in Bangalore (June 4), in which people have died due to overcrowding. At least 11 people were killed in a stampede on June 4 outside the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

Given our large population, large crowds are common in India, especially in religious events. For example, on festivals, thousands of people routinely gather in temples. Yet, stampedes rarely occur. Usually, it is due to good luck, and sometimes, it is due to good planning. Large number of people in an enclosed space is not unlike a tinderbox: all that is needed is a small spark. Good luck arises when there is no spark, which keeps the crowd calm.

The spark almost always arises when some people get impatient or panic, usually because they do not make progress towards their goal such as a darshan or a dip during an auspicious period. Some of them push their way around, and the result is a stampede. In all the four incidents cited above, panic or impatience was a key factor. For example, at the New Delhi Railway Station, there were rumours that a train’s platform had changed, and some people panicked that they were going to miss their train. Then, they tried to push their way through a crowded foot overbridge, which resulted in the stampede.

That some people will get impatient and try to push their way around if their goal will not be met is a crucial aspect of crowd psychology, which must be an essential component of any crowd management plan. For example, every time crowds swelled at the Sangam Ghat during the recently concluded Kumbh Mela, the routes to the ghat were elongated by erecting barriers. This made sure that crowds kept moving, which kept them calm. At the same time, it gave the police extra time to evacuate ghats for the incoming crowd.

Another key aspect of crowd management is to not let large crowds gather in any enclosed space in the first place. If large crowds must be entertained, for example, at railway stations during festivals, then the solution is to create holding areas where people wait till their turn comes. Even in holding areas, an understanding of crowd psychology is critical. If it is a railway station, then they must get accurate information about the schedule of trains. Plus, people must move.

The police routinely handle large crowds, and there is plenty of know-how available. Large political rallies are almost always smooth. In fact, quite often, the mere presence of the police often keeps people in control, even when planning is less than perfect.

How can stampedes be prevented? There are three key elements to the solution: Organisers, police, and people. First, the organisers. Given that police can usually manage crowds, it is crucial that organisers of large events inform the police in advance whenever they expect large crowds to show up. They must also defer to the police instructions and arrangements. Conversely, for any such incident, they must be held accountable if they do not inform or listen to the police authorities.

Second, the police. The police are usually able to control crowds. However, in general, their focus is on controlling the flow, rather than in preventing a crowd build-up in the first place. This works fine so long as enough police force is available. However, if the crowd significantly exceeds the police personnel, then they may just ignore the police instructions, as what happened outside the gates of the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore.

Finally, the people, as in, us. In public discourse after the recent tragedy in Bangalore, I have not seen any commentary on the general public’s responsibility. If crowds are swelling, we must recognise that it is a tinderbox, and it may be better to walk away. Our safety is our own responsibility as well. No celebration is worth risking our lives. At the same time, we must recognise that stampedes are man-made disasters. Stampedes only occur when some people in the crowd get impatient, and they have no qualms in pushing their way around to get what they want even if it results in a few deaths, which is both criminal and immoral. The ironic part is often the goal is divine blessings. While other forms of anti-social behaviour routinely get called out, it is unfortunate that unruly conduct in large crowds has not received the same criticism.

This article is authored by Amar Sapra, chairperson, MBA, EPGP, IIM, Bangalore.