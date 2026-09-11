Addressing the adolescent health crisis through school-based action

If you ask most people what ails India’s adolescents, they will likely point to malnutrition. For years, undernutrition was the dominant story around adolescent health in the country. While that challenge remains real, it is no longer the complete picture. Childhood obesity due to junk food consumption is fueling early puberty. (Picture credit: Freepik)

A complex, dual-burden health crisis is quietly taking root. Among Indian youth aged five to 19, nearly a quarter (24%) are underweight, while 13% are overweight or obese. This excess weight is already manifesting as adult-onset conditions: about 30% of adolescents now live with high blood pressure. This is a leading risk factor for developing heart disease. Simultaneously, anaemia affects 23% to 28% of children in this age group, quietly eroding their cognitive performance, while one in seven struggles with a mental health disorder.

The drivers behind this shift are clear: Changing diets and sedentary routines. Nine out of ten Indian children now consume packaged foods, and one in four teenagers eats ultra-processed food daily, according to UNICEF data. Furthermore, World Health Organization (WHO) estimates show that 72% of adolescents fail to meet minimum recommended physical activity levels. Compounded by rising screen time, lifestyle habits are being formed that threaten long-term public health.

Adolescence is a critical developmental window when attitudes toward food, exercise, sleep, and mental well-being take firm shape. This makes it the most effective stage to intervene before poor habits calcify into chronic, lifelong diseases.

The challenge for educators and parents is not building basic awareness—most teenagers already know junk food is unhealthy. The real hurdle is closing the gap between knowledge and action. Traditional health education in India has relied heavily on textbook chapters and poster campaigns. However, passive information rarely drives lifestyle changes. Adolescents need practical life skills: learning to read nutrition labels, choosing healthier options on market shelves, and navigating peer pressure around food.

Schools are uniquely positioned to bridge this gap. Unlike periodic awareness drives, school environments can shape daily behaviour. By integrating nutrition, physical activity, and mental health strategies into the core curriculum, schools can help students develop the skills to make healthier choices.

To succeed, health education cannot be treated as another subject taught by rote for examinations. It requires an ecosystem approach:

Structured skill-building: Curricula must focus on actionable behaviour change rather than passive memorisation.

Teacher modelling: Educators must actively model healthy choices within the school environment.

Parental alignment: Families must reinforce these habits at home, particularly regarding dietary choices, screen limits, and sleep routines. Undernutrition, obesity, anaemia, and hypertension share interconnected roots. Isolated, piecemeal interventions fail to address the broader environment driving these trends. A comprehensive, school-based preventive framework offers India its strongest opportunity to intervene early. Embedding health education into the school system with a focus on behavior change is more than an educational update; it is a vital public health investment for the nation’s future.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dr Rahul Mehra, executive chairman, Tarang Health Alliance.