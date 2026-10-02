Ranchi, A woman from Jharkhand capital was allegedly held captive in Dubai, abused and forced into household work after she travelled there in May for a nursing job promised by a private recruiting agency in exchange of ₹15,000, police said on Friday. Promised nurse job, Ranchi woman forced to work as domestic help in Dubai; father lodges complaint

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's father on Tuesday, an FIR was registered at the airport police station against Priyanka, an agent of a private company 'AMD Trend Solutions', her husband Ritesh, and Md Meraj Ansari, police said.

Her father claimed that she had left fr Dubai without informing the family.

According to the complaint, Monica Kachhap, a resident of Chhota Ghaghra in Ranchi, travelled to Dubai on May 5 on the promise of a job as a nurse. She had applied for the job after seeing an advertisement on social media, police said.

The father alleged that his eldest daughter Monica had transferred ₹15,000 to Priyanka electronically on April 22 upon being promised a nurse's job. Priyanka later demanded money for an air ticket, which was also paid.

Monica travelled to Sharjah from Delhi on May 5 and was picked up by a driver at the airport there, a police officer said, citing the complaint. It has been alleged that the driver sent by the company confiscated Monica's passport.

"The next day, she was taken to an office on the 24th floor of a building in Ajman, where Ritesh and Meraj Ansari allegedly pressured her to sign some documents written in Arabic.

"She was later told that according to the documents signed by her, she had taken a loan of 12,600 dirhams and that they would allow her to return to India only after she repaid the amount," Airport police station officer-in-charge Pankaj Sharma said.

The victim's father said, "Monica was working as a nurse at a private hospital in Ranchi. During this time, she came into contact with Priyanka through social media and decided to go to Dubai. She left without informing us. She has a BSc in nursing."

"She went to Dubai to get a job in nursing. Currently, she is living near the Abu Baker Al Siddique Metro Station in Dubai. Her visa has expired, and the passport has been confiscated by the agents of the company, who promised her employment, food and accommodation," the victim's mother told PTI and urged authorities to bring her daughter back home.

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