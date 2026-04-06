How to be a better patient

In the bustling medical hubs of metros like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, a peculiar phenomenon persists. A patient visits a specialist seeking treatment for a persistent cough, receives a five-day course of medication, and by the third morning, is frustrated that the cough hasn’t gone away. The patient then heads to the waiting room of a different clinic or hospital, carrying a folder bulging with half-finished prescriptions and scan reports, and seeking a different doctor. Patient (Freepik)

This practice, known as “doctor shopping”, is now widespread in urban Indian health care. Driven by a mixture of anxiety, lack of primary care gatekeeping, and the easy availability of private practitioners, patients are inadvertently delaying their own recovery. While it may feel like proactive health management, shifting from one physician to another before a treatment cycle is complete is a recipe for medical chaos and financial drainage.

The most immediate impact of changing doctors prematurely is the ‘reset button effect’. Medicine is a science of evidence, and no responsible physician will prescribe a potent treatment plan based solely on a patient’s verbal history of what the other doctor said.

When you enter a new consultation room, the diagnostic process begins from scratch. The new doctor, unaware of the nuances of your previous physical examinations, will likely order a fresh battery of tests. This leads to a redundant cycle of repetitive pathology which can make one go for duplicate blood profiles, liver function tests, and kidney panels.

Redundant Imaging multiple X-rays or CT scans that provide no new information but add to your radiation exposure. Then comes the consultation fees where each first-time visit commands a higher premium than a follow-up visit. In India, where out-of-pocket expenditure constitutes a massive portion of health care spending, this is a direct hit to a family’s budget. You aren’t paying for remedy; you are paying to prove the same facts repeatedly.

One of the most dangerous side effects of switching doctors is polypharmacy characterised by the concurrent use of multiple medications. In the absence of a single anchor physician who oversees the entire clinical picture, patients often end up taking overlapping medications.

Each time you switch, a new doctor might prescribe a different brand of the same generic drug. A patient might unknowingly take two different brands of a beta-blocker or an ACE inhibitor, leading to a dangerous drop in blood pressure. Furthermore, without a consolidated medical record, the new doctor may prescribe a drug that reacts adversely with a medication you are already taking for a different chronic condition. The result is not healing, but a new set of drug-induced complications that require even more treatment.

People often view a prescription as a final product, but for a doctor, it is often a Toolkit based on diagnostic.

Medicine involves a process of elimination. A doctor might start with a conservative first-line treatment. If the patient returns and reports no improvement, that becomes a vital piece of data which tells the doctor how to investigate the symptoms of the cough / infection further in order to offer better treatment.

When a patient switches doctors because the first-line treatment didn’t work in three days, they break this logical chain. The second doctor starts with the first-line treatment again (or a slightly different variation of it), and the patient remains stuck in a loop of entry-level care.

This delay may not create panic for simple infections, but can be catastrophic in cases of underlying malignancies or autoimmune disorders where early detection is the difference between life and death.

The rise of anti-microbial resistance, commonly known as AMR, is a matter of urgent concern in the Indian health care landscape, and a significant driver of this issue is doctor shopping.

When patients feel they are not recovering quickly enough and switch health care providers mid-course, they often abandon their current antibiotics to start a new regimen. This incomplete exposure to medication does not kill the bacteria entirely. Instead, it provides the surviving pathogens an opportunity to adapt, mutate and undergo genetic changes to fight against the drug itself. These mutated strains become resistant to standard treatments, leading to the creation of superbugs.

In India, the density of the population and easy access to various medications accelerate this cycle. When you stop a course early or switch drugs without medical necessity, you inadvertently contribute to a future where common surgeries and minor injuries could become life threatening due to untreatable infections.

Changing your doctor isn’t always wrong; rather a change is sometimes necessary if there is a genuine lack of empathy or a clear misdiagnosis. However, the decision should be an informed one, not an impulsive one.

To avoid repeat first-line treatments, here’s a simple guide that you can follow:

Ask for a timeline: At the end of a consultation, ask your doctor in clear words how many days it would take to see a noticeable change in your condition, and what you should do if things don’t improve.

Consolidate your records: Maintain a single physical or digital folder of every prescription and report, from every doctor consulted. Never rely on memory alone.

Seek permission for a second opinion: If you are worried, tell your current doctor you would like a second opinion. A professional will usually encourage this and provide a summary for the other consultant.

Communicate the no-result: Instead of ghosting your doctor, go back for the follow-up and inform the doctor that the earlier prescription did not make you feel better. This is the moment where more specific diagnostic work begins. The urge to find a better doctor is often a symptom of our impatience. Most of us have done this at least once – switched doctors when medication did not work the first time. However, this habit can throw up complications. Blaming the doctor for your impatience is not the right way to approach treatment.

By resisting the temptation of doctor shopping, you protect your money, your internal organs from unnecessary medication, and most importantly, you give your body the time it actually needs to heal. Remember, your doctor needs your patience as much as you need the prescription.

This article is authored by Dr Ravindra Setty, senior consultant, cardiac surgeon, Narayana Healthcity, Bengaluru.