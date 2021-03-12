IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / News / CBSE joins hands with Intel to launch AI Student Community
Artificial Intelligence is going to empower lakhs of Indian students. Getty Images/iStockphoto
Artificial Intelligence is going to empower lakhs of Indian students. Getty Images/iStockphoto
news

CBSE joins hands with Intel to launch AI Student Community

This new initiative is a youth- oriented platform to promote digital-first mindset and encourage the creation of AI-enabled real-life solutions.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:54 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has collaborated with tech giant Intel to launch an initiative named AI Student Community (AISC). It is a youth- oriented platform to promote digital-first mindset and encourage the creation of AI-enabled real-life solutions. Students from schools affiliated to CBSE and other boards can visit this website and register themselves with their email ID and password. This CBSE-Intel initiative is designed to provide students a platform for collaborative learning and raise awareness about artificial intelligence in an inclusive manner.

The AISC project is in line with the National Education Policy 2020, which highlights the importance of preparing students for an economy driven by artificial intelligence, and inculcating technical skills like data analysis and computational thinking in them.

How will the students benefit from AISC?

This project will give students the access to various learning resources as well as the opportunity to participate in various activities. After registering, they will be able to:

• Pick up artificial intelligence as a skill

• Apply these skills for the creation of social impact projects through webinars held by Intel’s AI certified coaches and experts

• Access AI-based audio visual learning resources and documents curated from all across the world

• Attend exclusive sessions on the CBSE AI curriculum, bootcamps and hackathons

• Listen to talks by AI experts and leaders from different industries

• Participate in AI challenges & Quiz

• Connect with other students from across the country

• Share their experiences in the form of blogs

In addition to these, each community member will have his or her personalised dashboard. It will enable students to check the latest news on AI, find out latest events, view relevant social media stories and even track their own learning curve.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
artificial intelligence cbse cbse schools
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Artificial Intelligence is going to empower lakhs of Indian students. Getty Images/iStockphoto
Artificial Intelligence is going to empower lakhs of Indian students. Getty Images/iStockphoto
news

CBSE joins hands with Intel to launch AI Student Community

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:54 PM IST
This new initiative is a youth- oriented platform to promote digital-first mindset and encourage the creation of AI-enabled real-life solutions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With a capacity of 100-300 litre per hour(L/h), the system based on a membrane technically called the hydrophilised polyamide membrane removes heavy metals such as iron from the groundwater.(Mint /File)
With a capacity of 100-300 litre per hour(L/h), the system based on a membrane technically called the hydrophilised polyamide membrane removes heavy metals such as iron from the groundwater.(Mint /File)
news

Low-cost technology developed in IIT-KGP to ensure clean drinking water

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:06 PM IST
An efficient, low-cost, nano-filtration-based technology developed by the Centre for Technological Excellence in Water Purification (CTEWP) housed in IIT, Kharagpur has ensured access to safe and clean drinking water free of heavy metals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students of class 10 and 11 in Puducherry and Karaikal will be declared 'all pass' as per guidelines of the Tamil Nadu Board.. (Representative image)(HT File)
The students of class 10 and 11 in Puducherry and Karaikal will be declared 'all pass' as per guidelines of the Tamil Nadu Board.. (Representative image)(HT File)
news

Students of classes 1 to 9 in Puducherry declared 'all pass'

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday approved a proposal to declare as 'all pass' this academic year, students of classes 1 to 9 in the Union Territory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian students are now matching global standards of education because of the new policy's focus on skill-based education, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said.(PTI File)
Indian students are now matching global standards of education because of the new policy's focus on skill-based education, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said.(PTI File)
news

Indian students now matching global standards because of NEP 2020: Om Birla

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 07:59 PM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said many Indian students who had gone abroad for studies have returned due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now want to continue education in the country only, crediting the New Education Policy for their choice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Agarwal, who had been acquitted in the 2G spectrum allocation case urged the Delhi HC to issue a direction to the Centre to bring on record the documents containing the process to be followed before taking a decision to file an appeal.(PTi)
Rajiv Agarwal, who had been acquitted in the 2G spectrum allocation case urged the Delhi HC to issue a direction to the Centre to bring on record the documents containing the process to be followed before taking a decision to file an appeal.(PTi)
news

Action for universalisation of education up to senior secondary initiated: Govt

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 05:24 PM IST
The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that it has already initiated action for universalisation of education up to senior secondary level, as envisaged by the NEP 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi University.(HT file)
Delhi University.(HT file)
news

DU teachers go on strike over non-payment of salaries

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 05:14 PM IST
"We just want the concerned authority to release our funds and pay our salaries. For other issues, we can always sit and talk," DUTA president Rajib Ray told PTI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
news

Delhi Technological University partners Samsung to set up Innovation Lab

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Samsung engineers and DTU students will also work on several innovative sustainable research projects to solve real-life problems that can benefit the society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Ram Nath Kovind will adress both the Houses of Parliament on Friday. (File photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind will adress both the Houses of Parliament on Friday. (File photo)
news

NEP 2020 aims to give youth right education for revolutionary changes: President

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 01:19 PM IST
The National Education Policy 2020 aims to give the country's youth the right education to bring 'revolutionary changes' in the course of history, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Sainik School, Nagrota is ranked 5th among 24 Sainik Schools across the country, according to 2018 rankings.(Nitin Kanotra / HT Photo)
The Sainik School, Nagrota is ranked 5th among 24 Sainik Schools across the country, according to 2018 rankings.(Nitin Kanotra / HT Photo)
news

Govt planning to set up new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 12:03 PM IST
Govt planning to set up new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs, private schools
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smart classes(Hindustan Times)
Smart classes(Hindustan Times)
news

Smart classes in high school located in Odisha's remote area

PTI, Koraput
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:20 AM IST
According to the official, in addition to the smart classroom, the block authorities have established an open gym and a children park for the overall development of the students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.(HT file)
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.(HT file)
news

University education should instill curiosity in students: Rajasthan Governor

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 09:21 AM IST
He said that only education which gives the power of ideas and flight of imagination to the students can benefit the nation and society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Kovind addressed the 80th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Gujarat’s Kevadia on Wednesday.(@rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter Photo)
President Kovind addressed the 80th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Gujarat’s Kevadia on Wednesday.(@rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter Photo)
news

NEP 2020 has a holistic vision on transforming learning, says President Kovind

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 05:03 PM IST
The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a well-planned and decisive step towards recovering India's legacy of rich education system described by Mahatma Gandhi as a "beautiful tree" that was felled by what the British rulers called reforms, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (ANI file)
Representational image. (ANI file)
news

Large number of MP govt schools without teachers: Minister

PTI, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 03:10 PM IST
In Alirajpur, 256 schools are without any teachers while it is 208 in Jhabua, 428 in Barwani, 128 in Singrauli, 122 in Sidhi, 237 in Mandla and 208 in Dhar, the minister said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi University.(HT file)
Delhi University.(HT file)
news

Delhi University Teachers' Association calls for DU shutdown from March 11

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 11:42 AM IST
The executive meeting of DUTA was held on Tuesday to discuss "crisis faced by teaching and non-teaching staff in twelve DU colleges that are 100 per cent funded colleges for the last 14 months".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) is ranked one among the top 12 institutions of India in Engineering and Technology and within the top 450 Universities in the World as per QS subject ranking, 2021.(File photo)
Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) is ranked one among the top 12 institutions of India in Engineering and Technology and within the top 450 Universities in the World as per QS subject ranking, 2021.(File photo)
news

QS ranks VIT among top 12 institutions of India in engineering and technology

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 09:44 AM IST
  • According to a press release, seven subjects of VIT are in the list published by QS this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP