Delhi school events: AIS students shine in e-poster, virtual skit competitions

ht-school

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 17:22 IST

Yashna Taneja, a student of Class 11 of Amity International School (AIS), Saket, bagged the first position in e-poster competition organised by Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) to commemorate the 23rd Hepatitis Day. Present among various dignitaries were Apollo Hospital Groups chairman Dr. Prathap C Reddy and NAAC chairman Prof. VS Chauhan.

A large number of students, teachers and faculty members from various institutions participated in the event with great enthusiasm. To create awareness about hepatitis (that means inflammation of the liver) and its prevention, 235 posters were presented online from 9 different Amity International Schools. The 11-member team of AIS, Vasundhara, Sector 6, bagged the first position while the 5-member team of AIS, Pushp Vihar, secured the second position in the virtual skit competition. The theme of the event was ‘Viral Hepatitis in Covid Times’.

In addition, a web lecture on ‘Hepatitis Awareness for School Children’ was also organised to promote more active participation of school students. Both the competitions aimed at disseminating awareness about the significance of preventive measures for hepatitis.

Two consolation prizes were also won by students of AIS, Sector 46, Gurugram, and AIS, Vasundhara Sector 1, in the e-poster competition from among thousands of students who participated in it. On the occasion, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia released a video titled Hepi School (Hepatitis Education Program In Schools). The deputy chief minister shared the commitments made by the Delhi government towards improving mental and physical health of the citizens and advised the schools to incorporate the same in their curriculum.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said that 50% of the adults in the country have fatty liver even though they may not be taking alcohol and it is caused due to unhealthy eating habits. Jain said that the precautions, which are being taken to avoid the Covid-19 including the frequent washing of hands, will prevent occurrence of viral hepatitis.

The health minister urged the audience to be more cautious about liver health, especially during the Covid-19 times and take measures to boost immunity. The minister also released a video on ‘ILBS Fights Covid - Activities by ILBS in supporting Delhi Govt in Covid times”. Amity Education Group founder president Dr. Ashok. K. Chauhan, who is also the mentor of the ILBS hepatitis campaign, laid emphasis upon maintaining good liver health as it is an integral organ of the body. He shared how following healthy eating habits could help in improving liver health and subsequently the overall functioning of the body.

Delhi government chief secretary Vijay Kumar Dev complimented the students for their participation in the Hepatitis Day celebrations and said that they have been the biggest force in getting various campaigns of social welfare successfully implemented over the years. ILBS director Dr. SK Sarin shared his views on ‘Liver Health in Covid Times’ with the vast virtual gathering and the various measures needed to be taken to ensure a healthy liver.

The ILBS director stated that boosting the liver health will play an integral role in making immunity stronger, required for fighting the Covid-19.

Dr Sarin asked students to earn their health and urged them to take a pledge to keep their liver healthy and educate others as well. A presentation on ‘Viral Hepatitis in Covid Times’ was also made by Dr. Sarin, Dr Ekta Gupta and Dr. Manoj Sharma from ILBS.

DWPS, Noida Extension, organises Grandparents’ Day

Delhi World Public School (DWPS), Noida Extension, organised Grandparents’ Day titled Deep Roots, New Shoots.

It was a platform for children to express gratitude and love to grandparents as they are the rainbows in their lives.

The efforts of the school were greatly appreciated by the students’ grandparents as the school is able to keep the beacon of learning high. The programme began with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp.

Many power-packed dance performances were part of the celebration. The students left the spectators spellbound with their performances.

The grandparents reciprocated by sharing magical moments with them.

The success of the event was evident through the joyful smiles and teary eyes of the grandparents who were overwhelmed to see their grandchildren performing on the occasion. Overall, it was a mega event with non-stop fun for everyone.

At the end, school principal Jyoti Arora congratulated all the teachers and students for their untiring efforts in making the programme a great success.

Basava Int’l, Dwarka, hosts inter-school symposium

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, Basava International School, Dwarka, hosted the Sankalp Sahodaya Inter-school Symposium titled The Quest on a virtual platform. That event was spearheaded by the student council members of the school. The Quest, an inter-school symposium, is an annual event for all the senior students of Sankalp Sahodaya group of schools. It aims to put important social issues in perspective and sees them through the eyes of senior students.

This year the participants were given the opportunity to assess with empirical data and the possibilities that digital learning offers with a bias towards the upper-income groups leaving out a vast majority of the underprivileged children. The topic, which was chosen by school principal Dr. Manimala Roy, was -- Digital Learning: An Equaliser or a Divider in the Time of the Pandemic?. Seventeen schools from Delhi took part in that event where the participants shared their views about the present scenario in an impressive manner with the help of the case studies.

The chief guest for the event was Chandra Bhushan Sharma, a professor of education at School of Education, IGNOU, New Delhi. The jury members included Sakshi Jain, an entrepreneur, CP Ghosal, former teacher of English at The Oriental Seminary, Kolkata, and Malay Kumar Chakraborty, founder and president of Pahal Social Organisation.

At the end, the jury members along with the chief guest shared their experiences and gave valuable tips to the students. Pahul Sachdeva and Yash Awasthi from ITL Public School, Dwarka, bagged the first prize while Ananya Batra and Prajakta from Queen’s Valley School secured the second position. The third position was bagged by Pranjal Diler and Hardik Talwar of Sri Venkateshwar International School. E-certificates were forwarded to the participants. The event ended with the vote of thanks. The symposium highlighted the fact that the digital learning is gradually placing its impressions in the minds of the people.

Music and dance contest at The Foundation School

The Foundation School, Josip Broz Tito Marg, hosted its online annual inter-school music and dance competition titled Jugalbandi for the students of Classes 4 and 5.

The students from 21 eminent schools from Delhi and other states, like Lotus Valley School, Noida, Mayo College, Ajmer and Springdales School, Pusa Road, New Delhi, participated in that competition. The theme of the competition was SDG 16 (Sustainable Development Goal 16), which focuses on peace, justice and strong institutions, and SDG 4, which focuses on quality education.

The competition showcased Rendezvous – a dance category which focused on fusing two dance forms to create an amalgamation of artistic expression. The second included a fusion song in an Indian language and an international language, which had to be blended to share a common notion of peace and justice. A distinguished panel of judges was invited to judge the event. The students presented outstanding performances, showcasing their involvement and enthusiasm for dance and music. Also, they could interpret a profound meaning of peace and justice through these art forms.

The event was judged on the basis of creativity, integration of theme and overall presentation.