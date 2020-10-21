e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / HT School / Delhi school events: Little Flowers Sr. Sec. holds virtual Sports Week

Delhi school events: Little Flowers Sr. Sec. holds virtual Sports Week

It was a grand event and the response from all the students who participated in these activities with all enthusiasm was great.

ht-school Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 13:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image.(PTI file)
         

With an aim to give students an apt platform to encourage their physical prowess and gain hands on experience of team work, perseverance, courage and dedication during the ongoing Covid-19 period, Little Flowers Public Sr. Sec. School, Shivaji Park, Shahdara, celebrated Ahavaan - Virtual Sports Week with zeal.

During the week, many competitions and activities like yoga, flamingo balance test, duckwalk, badminton juggling, basketball dribbling, jumping jack, TT juggling, skipping, curl-up excercise, underhand wall pass, planks, squats, modified push-up, fruit race, soft toys in basket, kangaroo race, balloon burst etc. were conducted for the students of classes Nursery to 12th.

It was a grand event and the response from all the students who participated in these activities with all enthusiasm was great. What shone out of the digital arena of the school during this Sports Week was the power of sports to unite and develop a unique bond amid the pandemic.

The school management was appreciated for organising such a fun and health-oriented event. The school owes the success of the event to its hard-working sports faculty, enthusiastic Little Florians and their encouraging parents.

School principal Neeta Dua remarked that sports are an essential part of the curriculum as it brings life-changing benefits by imparting life skills such as confidence, resilience, determination, perseverance and thus prepares them for future.

The school takes pride in all such endeavours which shape the personality of students with all the quintessential life skills. The institution is aware of the fact that sports are the best medium to inculcate important values among students therefore it gives utmost importance to sports in its curriculum.

tags
top news
China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
Calcutta HC raises cap on committee members allowed inside Durga Puja pandals
Calcutta HC raises cap on committee members allowed inside Durga Puja pandals
Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse leaves BJP; to join NCP
Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse leaves BJP; to join NCP
‘If Nitish Kumar wins, Bihar will lose’: Chirag Paswan’s latest salvo
‘If Nitish Kumar wins, Bihar will lose’: Chirag Paswan’s latest salvo
Bombay HC seeks information from I&B ministry on AI bot that turns photos into nudes
Bombay HC seeks information from I&B ministry on AI bot that turns photos into nudes
Uddhav says relief package for flood-hit farmers soon, doesn’t give a date
Uddhav says relief package for flood-hit farmers soon, doesn’t give a date
‘Flying back’: CEO says CSK player will play no further part in IPL 2020
‘Flying back’: CEO says CSK player will play no further part in IPL 2020
KXIP vs DC Review and KKR vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
KXIP vs DC Review and KKR vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In