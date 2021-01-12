IND USA
The result announcement event started with the welcome address of host school principal Pravrajika Jnanaprana.(HT)
Delhi school events: RSMNV hosts inter-school contest

  • The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the original celebration-related plans of the school but with the help of the patrons a special online platform was developed to hold various competitions.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:29 PM IST

The year 2020 was the Golden Jubilee year of Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Nivedita Vidyamandir (RSMNV), Hauz Khas. On that occasion, the school organised a national-level multi-talent inter-school contest through virtual mode by bringing together various schools of India onto one platform.

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the original celebration-related plans of the school but with the help of the patrons a special online platform was developed to hold various competitions. The contest, which was open for a month, was conducted with a perspective of promoting national integration, cultural awareness and harmony among school students from different parts of India.

It was the first time in the history of this school that everything -- from registration, participation, short listing to a prize announcement event, was done on its newly developed digital web platform.

Various kinds of solo performace competitions (in the fields of dance, music and acting), declamation and poster-making contests for each level of school (primary, middle and senior), and one special fancy dress contest were organised. Schoolchildren of all age groups were given a chance to showcase their creative talents.

The response from the students was overwhelming as over 2,200 participants from 700 schools sent their entries.

It was heartening to note that not only the students from all big cities participated in the event but also students from the remote villages of Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Bihar, etc. also sent their entries.

The results of the contest were declared on the NVM Golden Jubilee Contest website. The result announcement event started with the welcome address of host school principal Pravrajika Jnanaprana, followed by the address of chief guest Garima Bhagat, commissioner (income tax) and then by one of the jury members. Sanjay Kaul, CEO and founder of M/s Sofyx Systems.

It was followed by the announcement of the winners with brief screening of the video clips of the respective winning entries. Digital cash vouchers with e-certificates were given to all winners and participants.

Padmini of Mount Olympus shines in equestrian event

Class 6 student Padmini Rao of Mount Olympus School, Malibu Towne, Gurugram, brought laurels for her institution by claiming victory in Junior National Equestrian Championship 2020 held at Army Polo Riding Centre, Delhi Cantt.

She was a proud winner of individual bronze medal. Minister of State (Home Affairs) Hansraj Ahir himself visited Padmini’s house to congratulate her on her splendid performance. The minister wished her success in future endeavors.

Padmini was also congratulated by school director-principal Dr Neeti C Kaushik on her stupendous achievement and making the school and the state proud. Dr Kaushik lauded Padmini’s achievement and wished her a bright future.

The school is proud of Padmini’s success. The school has always been performing well in academics as well as in sports. Students have earned laurels and accolades for the school by participating in various competitions..

Ryan Int’l, Gurugram, organises Youth Parliament

Ryan International School, Sohna Road, Gurugram organised Youth Parliament on a virtual platform for the students of Grades 9 and 11.

The participants were assigned the roles of the members of parliament like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Kakoli Ghosh, Ramdas Athawale, Inderjeet Singh, Farooq Abdullah, Sukhbir Singh Badal and 35 many others.

The guest of honour for the event was RTI activist and social activist Harinder Dhingra who encouraged the participants with his motivating words. All the students came together on a virtual platform to share their views as per the roles assigned to them by their leaders on the topic Citizenship Amendment Act. All the participants put forward their party motion and took stand on the agenda proposed.

The session was divided into four stages -- general discussion, speech of the leader, party discussion and motion procedure wherein students presented their well-researched information through their speeches and debates.

School principal Peeya Sharma congratulated all the participants for putting up a great debating session and passing the motion on the agenda in a well-structured manner. She also appreciated the winners of the session for their hard work . The awardees in the Best Speakers category were Suhani Sharan (who played the role of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi), Shradha Grover (Rao Inderjeet Singh), Vaibhav Lohia (Farooq Adullah), and Shefali (Sukhbir Singh Badal). The awardees in the High Commendations category were Prashant Jain (Piyush Goel), Angel Vohra (Akhilesh Yadav) and Disha Raghav (Kakoli Ghosh). In the Special Mention category, the awardees were Malvika Choudhary (Hema Malini) , Astitva Bhandari (Sudip Bandopadhyay), Suryansh Shukla (Ramdas Athawale) and Anshu Nara (Dayanidhi Maran) while in Verbal Mention category the awardees were Lavanya Agarwal (Locket Chatterjee) and Ishika Tanwar (Amit Shah).

The event gave an insight into the functioning of Parliament which is India’s supreme legislative body.

