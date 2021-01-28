Delhi school events: Ryan international school celebrates Army Day
- To mark the significance of this day, the students shared their views about how we can serve our nation.
Ryan International School, Sector 40, Gurugram, expressed its admiration and gratitude to the Indian Army by celebrating Army Day with great zeal. This day, which is celebrated on January 15 every year, is a historic day because on this very day General KM Cariappa became the first Indian to take charge of the Indian Army in 1949. He took over from the last English commander of our nation’s army after India got freedom from British rule. This day is a grand celebration of India’s military might and its unsung personnel.
To mark the significance of this day, the students shared their views about how we can serve our nation. They also made colourful, bright and vibrant props to show the respect and gratitude towards the Indian Army. The martyred soldiers are the greatest heroes of our country and remembering them on this special day is a duty of all the Indians.
Ryanites took part in a slogan writing competition with great zeal and zest. The students of Class 4 wrote beautiful slogans on colourful decorated A4 sheets and read aloud them in the class.
The students of Class 5 participated in JAM Competition along with quotes on Indian Army. Teachers also explained the heroic efforts of the Indian Army in the form of stories. School Head Shivali Sharma appreciated the efforts of Ryanites for creating awareness about understanding the importance of patriotism and expressed her reverence for the Indian Army.
The Khaitan School, Noida, organises a fundraiser
In the spirit of giving back to the people during the holiday season, the student council and Interact club of The Khaitan School, Noida, organised a fundraiser.
The donations were collected through a National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) link generated by the school. The charitable event was organised under the guidance of principal Rina Singh and Interact Club in-charge Bindu Gupta.
The relentless efforts of the students, their parents and the teachers made the project a huge success. A sizeable amount was collected and the proceeds were further given to a government-run Vridh Ashram, an old age home, based in Dankaur, Uttar Pradesh. At the time of the project, there were 80 senior citizens residing there and the Vridh Ashram was in immense need of blankets due to the winter season.. Hence, the fund raised was used to buy 80 blankets which were later distributed among the ailing destitute senior citizens by a team of students and accompanying teachers. Overall, the project was very successful and it brought smiles to the faces of the old age home residents and the interactors alike.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: 600 teachers, non-teaching staff protest
- The teacher groups have shown support to farmer and labour unions fighting against the new laws and also raised their voice against the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: HVM Convent children make tri-colour badges
- School principal Sunita Kumari lauded the efforts of all the students.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: Ryan international school celebrates Army Day
- To mark the significance of this day, the students shared their views about how we can serve our nation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Path-breaking modernist artist
- This internationally recognised self-trained artist was known for his contemporary art that depicted mundane life and evoked gender identity as well as its social outlook.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simrat of SMGS, Meera Bagh, shines in Fotografia contest
- The students of Class 8 of St. Mark’s Girls Sr. Sec. School (SMGS), Meera Bagh, participated in Fotografia 2020, a virtual inter-school photography competition organised by Bosco Public School.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shut Mumbai schools and online classes turn parents into ‘screen guard’
- As parents worry, experts advise offline activities; say some kids need medical help, counselling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Patriotic fervour marks R-Day across schools
- Students from schools across Ludhiana saluted the national flag, sang patriotic songs, and recited poems dedicated to freedom fighters to mark the day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: DLF Public School organises 2-day MUN conference
- The conference, which was attended by over 200 students from Classes 6 to 12, was inaugurated by school executive director Dr. Mrignaini and moderated by Social Science HoD Mukesh Choudhary along with her dedicated team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sia Kapur of BBPS shines in asteroid search campaign
- Sia Kapur, a Class 5 student of Bal Bharati Public School (BBPS), GRH Marg, has discovered three asteroids in the Kalam Centre Asteroid Search Campaign organized by Kalam Centre in New Delhi in association with International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Academic excellence, development of essential life skills required for success’
- The current times are extremely exciting with the current pandemic having ushered in the most challenging times for our society and government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: Govt Boys Sr Sec School creates 2nd virtual library
- The virtual library will help students of Classes 9 to 12 develop the habit of reading newspapers and competition-related materials.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
26-year-old first to be vaccinated at BKC centre in Maharashtra CM’s presence
- A dietitian working with the Asian Heart Hospital in BKC, Dr Patil has been working with Covid-19 patients at the BKC centre for the past six months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Bhavan’s alumni arm donate books to needy
- Senior principal Vineeta Arora appreciated the efforts made by BOSS and said that it has sincerely committed itself to the betterment of the society, truly exemplifying the fundamental values of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
You can find success on roads less travelled too
- The first part of this new series features Devashish Jindal and Akash Kadiyan who have founded the entertainment firm Rhino Records that makes catchy video songs that promote India’s diverse regional music, culture and talent.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: Aryan of Ryan International shines in cricket tournament
- They are not only equipped to achieve good ranks in the academics field but also are equally trained to their best potential for performing well in their extracurricular activities including sports.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox