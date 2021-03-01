Delhi school events: Sahodaya School Complex organises 5th annual conference

IND USA
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:50 PM IST

Poonam Kumar Mendiratta, principal, The Manthan School, Noida, played a key role in organising the 5th annual conference of Sahodaya School Complex, NCR(EAST), which was held at JBM Global School Noida. The directors and principals of around 80 schools participated in that conference which aimed at empowering Sahodaya’s Schools with the New Education Policy (NEP)

The guests of honour for the event were CBSE director (training and skill) Biswajit Saha and Ahlcon International School director Dr. Ashok Pandey. Both spared their valuable time to elaborate on the core mission of implementation of NEP in schools.

The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by JBM Global School principal Dr Upma Arora along with the guests of honour, mentors, president, secretary and other members of the Sahodaya. It was followed by a Ganesh Vandana dance and a melodious welcome song sung by the students of JBM Global School.

Dr Arora and Alpine Public School, Khurja, director Sandeep Mittal welcomed all. Also present there was JBM School director Gurudutt Arora. Dr. Pandey explained how the NEP would help in holistic development of a learner. Dr. Saha laid emphasis on learn to unlearn.

Sahodaya president Deepti Sharma presented the annual report, justifying the mission titled Rising Together. Sahodaya secretary Dr. Gurpreet Singh, secretary (Sahodaya) and principal of Scholar’s Home International School, showed her gratitude all who were present there.

The mentors of Sahodaya -- Sandeep Mittal, Abhirag Sharma, Rahul Rathi and Harish Sharma-- also graced the occasion.

The core committee members of Sahodaya NCR (EAST) who toiled to make this important event successful were Deepti Sharma, Dr. Gourpreet Singh, deputy secretary Pravesh Mehra, treasurer Gunjan Bansal, deputy treasurer Nidhi Gulati, public relation officer Deepa Bhatt and executive members Parul Singh, Geeta Dang and Aditi Basu Roy.

BBSBM, Mehrauli, conducts various activities for students

To celebrate India’s various festivals and unity in diversity, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial (BBSBM) Sec. School, Mehrauli, organised a plethora of activities on the theme titled Colours of India under the aegis of its principal Anju Amandeep Grover and coordinators Soniya Sharma, Arnica Gupta and Gurpreet Kaur.

As all our academic and co- curricular activities are aimed towards a holistic development of each student, these activities were planned to enlighten the students about the rich heritage and culture of our motherland India. A well-charted framework of activities had been designed under various categories such as speaking, acting, creative skills covering all the major festivals of India like Diwali, Janmashtami, Christmas, Gurupurab, Eid, Dussehra etc. in which students showcased their talent exuberantly. The school’s main motto behind organising those activities was to make its students realise deep in their hearts and minds that in India we celebrate the commonality of major differences and that we are a land of belonging rather than of blood.

India is very rightly classified as a country of festivals as various kinds of festivals are celebrated in this country. Indian culture is the most complex and colourful culture on the planet. The way people look, their language, their food, their way of dressing, and their music and dance -- everything changes every fifty or hundred kilometres in this country. All these different cultures and religions get tied together in bonds of love with these invisible threads of celebrations.

Webinar on cyber hygiene at SRDAV, Dayanand Vihar

In these tough Covid-19 pandemic times when the increased screen time for the students is a major concern, it has become imperative to manage the their well being and their increasing reliance on technology. Keeping it in mind, a webinar was organized at Shaheed Rajpal DAV (SRDAV) Public School, Dayanand Vihar, to promote cyber hygiene.

Dr. Roma Kumar, vice chairperson, Institute of Behavioural Sciences, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, addressed the students of Classes 3-5. During these testing times, social media has surely proved to be a boon to the entire society.

Dr. Roma apprised the parents about the ingenious tools for managing tantrums and emotional outbursts.

Enhancing children’s emotional intelligence, channelising energy in the right direction and adequate management of screen time were reiterated to nurture healthy relationship with children. Dr Roma also stressed upon the importance of increased parental role in the digital era.

School principal Renu Laroiya in her address laid emphasis on striking a positive balance between parenting and technology and making it a pressing priority in the modern times.

