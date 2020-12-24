Delhi school events: St. Margaret organises inter-school contest

ht-school

With an aim to give a platform to the students to exhibit their talent and skills, St. Margaret School, Derawal Nagar, organised an inter school competition named DSOPHOS on a virtual platform in October. Many eminent schools of Delhi took part in that event.

It is true that every child is gifted in a unique way. There are a lot of kids out who have great potential and just need a push to ignite their spark. Even amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the students participated in that event with great enthusiasm and passion.

To ensure maximum participation of students, various kinds of events from different fields such as dance, acting, PowerPoint presentation, painting, and aerobics were organised.

The competition was a fusion of talent, creativity, imagination, and alertness. The main activities were— Rock the Floor, Enact Speare, Nritya, Scavengers Hunt, A Life on Canvas, AD-MAD Show, Monoact, Envirothon, Economy, Creative Club, Be Your Own Cartoon Character, A Model of Smart City using geometrical shapes, Tarana, and Presentation of Planetary System. These activities helped to bring out the uniqueness of each individual.

The competitions like Envirothon and Economy set the participants on research work to study the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on environment and economy. The competitions like Nritya and Everything Old is New Again enabled participants to showcase their dancing skills whereas events like Monoact and Be Your Own Cartoon Character provided an opportunity to then to exhibit their acting skills. All the participants prepared enthusiastically to excel in their respective events and sent their recorded videos. To recognise the efforts of the participants and as a token of motivation, e-certificates were awarded to position holders.

The Rolling Trophy was shared by two participating schools namely Rukmini Devi Public School, CD - Block, Pitampura and Ryan International School, H-3 Sector-11, Rohini. Overall, the competition was a great success.

G.D Goenka Public School, Dwarka conducts salad competition

G.D Goenka Public School, Dwarka., conducted an online salad making competition. It was inter-house competition for students of Grade 7. On that occasion, the students prepared mouth-watering salads. The excitement of the students was evident in the they prepared and presented their salads in artistic and aesthetic way. The objective behind the competition was to inculcate healthy food habits and awareness in the youth regarding the choice of food.