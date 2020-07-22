e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / HT School / Earth-Mars proximity fuels exploratory zeal

Earth-Mars proximity fuels exploratory zeal

The UAE sent the Arab world’s first probe to Mars on July 20. Over the next two weeks, China & US also aim to send a craft/rover to Mars that is closest to the Earth in 2 years.

ht-school Updated: Jul 22, 2020 18:01 IST
Hindustan Times
         

The UAE sent the Arab world’s first probe to Mars on July 20. Over the next two weeks, China & US also aim to send a craft/rover to Mars that is closest to the Earth in 2 years.

 

tags
top news
US secures 100 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine for $1.95 billion
US secures 100 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine for $1.95 billion
Pilot seeks ‘Re 1 and apology’ from MLA who alleged bribe offer to join BJP
Pilot seeks ‘Re 1 and apology’ from MLA who alleged bribe offer to join BJP
PM Modi lists three important things for newly-elected BJP RS MPs
PM Modi lists three important things for newly-elected BJP RS MPs
Once running for CM’s post, ‘sidelined’ CP Joshi key to Cong govt in Rajasthan
Once running for CM’s post, ‘sidelined’ CP Joshi key to Cong govt in Rajasthan
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
Livid China ready to retaliate after US says shut Houston consulate in 72 hours
Livid China ready to retaliate after US says shut Houston consulate in 72 hours
‘Give it a go, no harm in applying’: How Kumble landed India’s coaching job
‘Give it a go, no harm in applying’: How Kumble landed India’s coaching job
Watch: India’s anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra successfully test fired
Watch: India’s anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra successfully test fired
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In