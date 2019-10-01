e-paper
Global initiatives to beat back climate change

Close to 30 global initiatives to ramp up action on climate change were unveiled or expanded at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York last week.

Global initiatives to beat back climate change. (Representational image)
Close to 30 global initiatives to ramp up action on climate change were unveiled or expanded at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York last week. Secretary General Antonio Guterres concluded the summit by listing 77 countries that committed to carbon neutrality by 2050, though those countries combined produce far less than half the world’s carbon dioxide emissions. Read more about it..

