Guruvani : ‘Students should strive for perfection, good marks will automatically be a by-product’

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 15:59 IST

In these politically volatile times, should students be insulated from political upheavals? How do you inform/educate them about the changing scenario?

Children should know what is happening around them and how their leaders -- the political class is working for them. Why is it that their parents are struggling to pay their school fees? Remember India is a democracy. In school, children learn about the Constitution, the freedom struggle and about their fundamental rights and duties. They are encouraged to read newspapers and ask the teachers questions. We talk to them during the assemblies. We cannot be ostriches and hide our heads in the sand!!

How do you motivate children to be ‘Green Citizens’?

Children have seen the grey polluted skies, have coughed, had asthma attacks and have been on nebulizer. They realise that a Green Zone is imperative for good health and life and only as green citizens can they ensure this. At school, we celebrate Earth Day and Van Mahotsav. We discourage the use of plastics and teach them to use our natural resources judiciously.

Our PM Narendra Modi, in his annual Pariksha Pe Chracha speech, have repeatedly motivated students by saying that they shouldn’t just strive for high marks. Do you agree with him?

We tell the children that knowledge is imperative. But in a country like India where all admissions into good institutions are governed by marks, good marks are of paramount importance. If we succeed in teaching them to strive for perfection, good marks will automatically be a by-product. We teach them to ‘begin with the end in mind’.

Pedagogy is changing by leaps and bounds every year. How do you keep pace with it?

Of course change is good. We all adjusted to the digital world on account of the pandemic. We have a team of enthusiastic and energetic teaching staff who are constantly improving their calibre to meet the changing world.

How do you motivate students to take up sports as it’s a vital part of school education these days?

Sports doesn’t mean only athletics and cricket. It includes aerobics,yoga, mass PT, march past and dance too. These are measures to keep fit. It is all about exercise and believing that a healthy mind needs a healthy body.

Where do you see your students/school 10 years from now?

Our school has the best of both worlds. We have managed to retain some of our traditional practices, our values and added the flavour of modernity with emphasis on digital aspects and smart boards. The school is at the top both academically and in co-curricular activities and I continue to see the school at the top even after 10 years. My belief gets stronger with every passing year as I see my ex-students getting their children admitted here. The values we taught them are seen in their children too.

Your profession has many challenges. What, in your opinion, is the toughest?

Yes, this profession is tough but it is like being head honcho in any corporate company. I quote Shakespeare -- “Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown.” But if you love teaching, love children and have faith and trust in your teachers, it is a beautiful journey. I strongly believe in team work.Together we lay the foundation and the foundation has to be strong .The toughest part was this year, this pandemic, trying to multi-task. It has taught me how to survive, how to achieve and how to succeed.

Would you inspire your own children to take up this profession?

One hundred percent. Teaching is a noble profession. No one acknowledges it, no one gives them adequate credit, but these warriors have kept the minds of your children alive and active. They have learnt on the job, and what a marvellous job they have done!! God bless our teachers!

Are you still in touch with your teachers?

Of course we have our morning and afternoon assemblies daily. We pray together, discuss the day’s schedule, find solutions to the problems and I also go into classrooms to talk to the children. It is a normal, busy school day on a virtual platform.

Three inspiring words for your students.

Trust in God.