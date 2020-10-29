HT Codeathon: Coding a must-have skill in 21st century

ht-school

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 13:52 IST

HT Codeathon: If the knowledge of alphabets defined literacy in the yesteryear, then the knowledge of coding will define literacy in the upcoming years. With the rise of the computers in the late 1900s, the tech field will secure itself on the hooks of coding which offers an ocean of opportunities to explore from. It’s an irrefutable fact that coding empowers the digital world and has been established as the must-have skill of the 21st century.

The beauty of coding lies in the fact that it will empower not just the geeks but even jobs and business of all strata. Lancer’s too sees these winds of change and is wiring coding in the knowledge base of students by partnering with Hindustan Times’ Codeathon. The initiative seeks to acquaint students with the micro and macro details of coding and its usage and application in a fun way. It teaches them to break down complex ideas and arrange them in computer-friendly language.

The activities, designed and practised with students, give them a chance to experience, explore, and learn at their own comfortable pace. After all, a well challenged and well-used mind will go a long way in creating a newer and brighter future.

Latesh Chaudhary, ( HT Photo )

Latesh Chaudhary, Principal, Lancer’s Convent, Prashant Vihar

‘MUCH-NEEDED SKILL ’

Coding is an endless process of trial and error to get the right command in the right place. Sometimes just a semicolon makes the difference between success and failure. Code breaks and then it falls apart, and it often takes many tries until that magical moment when what you’re trying to build comes to life. Coding and programming will only get more all-pervasive in the future. For this reason, coding should be part of a child’s education. In this fast-evolutionary world, HT Codeathon is a great initiative by HT to help children learn via pragmatic approach to tackle the challenges of the future.

Charu Chopra ( HT Photo )

Charu Chopra, TGT, Computer Science, Lancer’s Convent, Prashant Vihar

HT Codeathon, a initiative aimed at schoolchildren, is a perfect platform for them to learn coding and show hidden talent of young coders. Codeathon’s competition draws the best coders among the students from all over the world. With multiple contests in emerging technologies and the coveted title of Codeathon up for grabs, the competition has grown from strength to strength. It helps children start programming even with little or no prior knowledge.

Ruchi Gupta ( HT Photo )

Ruchi Gupta, TGT, Computer Science, Bal Bharati Public School, GRH Marg

HT codeathon’s interlinked concept, application-based pedagogy, and doubt-clearing interface make learning a fun. And its pre-recorded videos make it all the more interesting. Coding will help me unravel the never-ending conundrum called life. It’s truly an opportunity of a lifetime.

Paras Gupta ( HT Photo )

Paras Gupta, Class 6B, Bal Bharati Public School, GRH Marg