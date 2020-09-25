HT Codeathon: Eyes on students’ futuristic skills

ht-school

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 20:27 IST

This year has been a life-changing experience for people all over the world. The acute health crisis has in the hindsight evolved our outlook towards use of technology in education. It has exposed us to the real value of artificial intelligence and it is our bounded duty as educators to impart these skills to the coming generation. What better way than to do it by learning coding. Codeathon will transform the young minds and empower them with futuristic skills.

The 20-hour online interactive program where students of Classes 6 and 7 will design games using Scratch and design HTML web pages. The students of Classes 8 and 9 will be involved in complex problem solving using Python and Game development. It is an impressive capsule which will encourage them for online self- paced learning through interactive videos, quick books for practice, quiz and assessments and chat support for students. The parents can monitor their children’s progress through dashboard and reports.

Mock tests will enable the students to assess and evaluate their learning. The students will be eligible to participate in qualifier and win championships. The initiative enables the students to learn programming languages and help them develop apps, websites, games, animations and computer soft wares. The entire program is activity-oriented which will ignite the curiosity, unleash imagination and enhance students’ creativity even further. The students are thoroughly enjoying the interesting classes and the play-way modules used for instructions. It is exciting to see them earn while they learn. We look forward to creating a new world where our children emerge as shining examples to lead us through any impending challenge that awaits us.

Sheelu Mathew, Principal, St. Mary's School, Dwarka

Sheelu Mathew, Principal, St. Mary’s School, Dwarka

‘Appealing & self-paced’

It is a wonderful experience to learn different programming languages through Codeathon. I always thought coding was a difficult task but the first video I watched changed my perspective to a great extent. I came to know how exciting and fun it is to code. It is such a delight to be able to create our own animations and games using computer languages like Python. The lessons are easy to understand.It gives me a chance to enhance my logical thinking. I am always excited to take up the quiz at the end of a module. The best parts are the points we earn after completing a lesson. It makes me return to it and learn more. It’s great to have a platform like Codeathon. I look forward to creating many apps.

Neera Ahlawat, Class 9 A, St. Mary's School, Dwarka

Neera Ahlawat, Class 9 A, St. Mary’s School, Dwarka

I will like to thank all those who have offered such a good opportunity to the students who aspire to master coding. The videos about coding are very informative and we can access them whenever we want. The quizzes are very interesting and. The hosts in the introductory session were extremely helpful and cleared all our doubts regarding the Codeathon. As someone who was new and unfamiliar to coding, I found out it very appealing.

Reet Jyoti, Class 9C, DPS, Noida

Reet Jyoti, Class 9C, DPS, Noida

I am a mother of two girls aged 14 and 11. Of late, primarily due to the lockdown, they had started spending more time on gadgets. That’s when I came across this innovative idea of leveraging this platform and their keenness to do something constructive. After I got them enrolled, they were thrilled - more so because it’s fun and is self-paced. I thank DPS management and Codethon for giving our kids a platform to express themselves in a constructive way.

Shubhlaxmi, mother of two students of DPS, Noida

Shubhlaxmi, mother of two students of DPS, Noida