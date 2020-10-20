HT Codeathon: Students are learning to create their own applications, websites and games

ht-school

HT Codeathon: I feel that learning to code is a must for every child in our country. Coding enhances a child’s creativity and helps him/her visualise concepts thoroughly.

HT Code-a-thon, the Olympiad started by Hindustan Times, is a great platform for children to learn a new skill.

The initiative is very well-timed as most of the children have very limited options of activities to do while at home amid the Covid-19 pandemic to keep themselves engaged. They ultimately turn to social media or the television to pass their time. HT is helping them utilise their time at home by teaching them to code.

Students are learning to create their own applications, websites, and games. They are learning the science behind the functioning of technology.

Coding also helps enhance the creative, computational, communication, and problem-solving skills of the young learners. It also enhances their and critical thinking ability.

At present, we cannot imagine what our lives would be like without technology. It is really good that students are learning how the technology works at a very young age. Students need to stay updated. Teaching students to code has become as important as teaching them any other language. It is the basic literacy of the new age.

This skill will open up various career avenues for children and give them an edge over everyone else in their respective fields.They will definitely stand out in a crowd.

The initiative taken by Hindustan Times is very praiseworthy. HT Code-a-thon will reinforce students’ technical capabilities and help them become future-ready.

I wish the Hindustan Times team great success in their endeavour.

Daljit Kaur Bhangoo, principal, Mount Litera Zee School, Ludhiana

‘Great Experience’

HT Code-a-thon not only introduced me to coding but allowed me to unleash a new power to create things online and make them work. It feels like magic. It has given wings to my imagination and creativity. When I started, I thought it must be very difficult to learn to code. However, later I realised that the lessons were simple, fun and interesting. There were many firsts in my experience, my first game, my first code and my first online quiz. It is a great experience and has given a boost to my confidence level. Thanks to HT Code-a-thon, coding has become my new hobby.

Rounnaq Khanna, Class 7, Saupin’s School, Chandigarh

Coding is very interesting. I enjoy learning it with such amazing classes and quizzes. I even learnt to create games on my own. Isn’t it interesting? Yes, very much. I thank HT for giving such a great opportunity to us. I love learning to code and have also asked my friends to do the same. I think we should learn to code while we are stuck at home than waste our time. I enjoy doing projects such as creating games.

Gagandeep Kaur, Class 9, HVM Convent School, Ludhiana

In today’s competitive world, Hindustan Times Code-a-thon is proving to be a great platform for students to learn to code. I’m really happy that my child is a part of this initiative. He works very dedicatedly to be the coding champion. The way he learns from these modules and practices the creative work will surely become beneficial for him in the future.

Anu Batta, parent of a student of Gobindgarh Public School, Mandi Gobindgarh