e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / HT School / HT Codeathon: Students developing new- age skills

HT Codeathon: Students developing new- age skills

India’s first-of-its-kind coding drive for students helps make them future-ready at a young age

ht-school Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 19:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
(REUTERS)
         

This is a good initiative by Hindustan Times. The programme will greatly help in the education of our children. I hope that all the parents support the Hindustan Times Code-a-thon event as through the initiative our children can progress in their education.

My child is a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 at Colaba.

This programme will help him in learning beyond books and make him grow better.Vinita Singh Chauhan, parent of Bhanu Pratap Singh, Class 9B, Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, Colaba.

To make the future of our country bright, we must learn coding as it helps us in developing problem-solving skills, increases our thinking capability, makes our brains sharper among many other advantages. The video lessons taught in the HT Code-a-thon initiative are amazing and helps us understand the concepts clearly. If a student has any doubt, they can mail the instructors at any point of time or go on live chat with them. The initiative has helped me create my own websites and apps. I enjoyed the learning sessions a lot. Akarsh Kumar, Class 6, DAV Public School, Thane

top news
India, China bet on dialogue to resolve border row in eastern Ladakh
India, China bet on dialogue to resolve border row in eastern Ladakh
Railways to run 392 more trains during festival season: Full list here
Railways to run 392 more trains during festival season: Full list here
SRH vs CSK Live: Curran on fire after Faf departs
SRH vs CSK Live: Curran on fire after Faf departs
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
India building border infra, deploying military cause of tension: China
India building border infra, deploying military cause of tension: China
The new culture wars | HT Editorial
The new culture wars | HT Editorial
In Thackeray’s comeback to Guv, Kangana Ranaut’s comment is his ammo
In Thackeray’s comeback to Guv, Kangana Ranaut’s comment is his ammo
Tanishq ad row: Watch what Shashi Tharoor, Kangana Ranaut & others said
Tanishq ad row: Watch what Shashi Tharoor, Kangana Ranaut & others said
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In