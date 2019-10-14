ISRO leads India’s space quest

ht-school

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:11 IST

Since its inception in 1969, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been spearheading the country’s quest for space. Set up by renowned scientist Vikram Sarabhai, the space agency has achieved many major milestones. But how does the agency work and what are its upcoming missions?

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 16:10 IST